How to make your own chocolate cookie

Chocolate chip cookie is a drop cookie that originated in the United States and features chocolate chips as its distinguish ingredient.

Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup butter or margarine, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

2 1/4 cups Gold Medal™ all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup coarsely chopped nuts

1 package of semisweet chocolate chips

 

Method of preparation

1. Heat the oven to 375ºF.

2. Mix the sugar, butter, vanilla and egg in large bowl.

3. Stir in flour, baking soda and salt (dough will be stiff). Also stir in nuts and chocolate chips.

3. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls about 2 inches apart into ungreased cookie sheet.

4. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown (centers will be soft).

5. Cool slightly; remove from cookie sheet. Cool on wire rack.

Nutrition

Calories, fat, protein, carbohydrate and sugar.

The traditional recipe combines a dough that is composed of butter and both brown and white sugar, semi-sweet chocolate chips and vanilla. It is, undeniably, a delicious snack.

