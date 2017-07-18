Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Cooking Guide :  5 things you should never use to microwave your food

Cooking Guide 5 things you should never use to microwave your food

Heating up your food in a microwave isn't only time saving but convenient. However, here are some of the things you shouldn't use in doing this.

  • Published:
play Heating your food in a microwave (Cocinasegura)

DIY How to cook egusi soup
Bread Transformation Want to make your stale loaf fresh again? Try this
Ice Cream Doughnut Check out this food trend we can't wait to shove down our throat
White Hot Chocolate How to make this yummy beverage
Milkshake Recipe How to make this yummy chocolate peanut butter shake
Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich Here's how you can introduce tasty fried chicken into your bowl of salad
Coconut Cloud Cake You need to try this yummy treat for dessert
DIY How to bake your own chocolate cake
Garri With no packaging or publicity, this is still Nigerian's favourite
Nigerian Drinks How to prepare a super sweet soy milk
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Microwaves sure save us time and energy when it comes to reheating our leftovers.

Anyway, I'm sure you must have heard all sort of things about how this super convenient kitchen ware can cause cancer or at the least, some other terrible diseases and even destroy the nutrients of the food. The truth is that it's totally safe.

However, as much as microwaves are safe, there are certain things that shouldn't be used to heat food items in the microwave to avoiding leaching chemicals into your food, explosions and all sorts.

Here are 5 things you should never use to heat your food in the microwave.

1. Plastic containers

play Food in plastic containers (Harvard health publication)
 

Plastic contains endocrine-disrupting chemicals like Bisphenol A (BPA) & Bisphenol S (BPS) that can dissolve into your food.  According to a study carried out in 2011, it was found that 95% of 400 plastic food containers tested (including those labelled as BPA-free) released toxins when the containers were subjected to heat from a microwave, dishwasher, or even hot water.

Besides, when left too long in the microwave, the plastic may melt.

So, when you want to heat up your food, it's adviseable you make use of glass.

2. Styrofoam containers

play Food items in styrofoams (Shutter stock)
 

Because we're so hungry and probably in a hurry, all we just want to do is to heat up our food when we buy them in these containers.

Like plastics, styrofoams can also release harmful chemicals into our food when we use them to heat it up.

3. Aluminium foil

play Food wrapped with aluminium foil (Abunawaf)
 

Aluminium foil, like any other metallic substance, can easily spark and cause a fire in the microwave. So, take it far from your electronics.

4. Travel mugs

play Travel mugs (Think Geek)
 

Stainless steel mugs block the heat from warming your tea and can damage your microwave instead and if the bottom of the mug is plastic, it may melt.

5. Plates with metallic edges

play Plates with metallic edges (Pinterest)
 

Just in case you didn't get the message before, anything metallic can (and will) damage your microwave.

More

Rice, Beans... 5 foods every Nigerian guy should know how to cook
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 #Pulse36 Day 11 Ogbunike Caves is not for the faint of heartbullet
2 #Pulse36 Day 10 Nigerians might forget, but Asaba remembers Oct. 7 1967bullet
3 #Pulse36 Day 8 Asaba callsbullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Nigerian Drinks How to prepare a super sweet soy milk
Rice, Beans... 5 foods every Nigerian guy should know how to cook
Nigerian Delicacy How to roll Eba to make it look fancy and presentable
Ogwuta Lake has an interesting story
#Pulse36 Day 12 Ogwuta Lake has an interesting story