Cooking Guide :  5 things you should never use to microwave your food

Microwaves sure save us time and energy when it comes to reheating our leftovers.

Anyway, I'm sure you must have heard all sort of things about how this super convenient kitchen ware can cause cancer or at the least, some other terrible diseases and even destroy the nutrients of the food. The truth is that it's totally safe.

However, as much as microwaves are safe, there are certain things that shouldn't be used to heat food items in the microwave to avoiding leaching chemicals into your food, explosions and all sorts.

Here are 5 things you should never use to heat your food in the microwave.

1. Plastic containers

Plastic contains endocrine-disrupting chemicals like Bisphenol A (BPA) & Bisphenol S (BPS) that can dissolve into your food. According to a study carried out in 2011, it was found that 95% of 400 plastic food containers tested (including those labelled as BPA-free) released toxins when the containers were subjected to heat from a microwave, dishwasher, or even hot water.

Besides, when left too long in the microwave, the plastic may melt.

So, when you want to heat up your food, it's adviseable you make use of glass.

2. Styrofoam containers

Because we're so hungry and probably in a hurry, all we just want to do is to heat up our food when we buy them in these containers.

Like plastics, styrofoams can also release harmful chemicals into our food when we use them to heat it up.

3. Aluminium foil

Aluminium foil, like any other metallic substance, can easily spark and cause a fire in the microwave. So, take it far from your electronics.

4. Travel mugs

Stainless steel mugs block the heat from warming your tea and can damage your microwave instead and if the bottom of the mug is plastic, it may melt.

5. Plates with metallic edges

Just in case you didn't get the message before, anything metallic can (and will) damage your microwave.