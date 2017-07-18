Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Coconut Cupcakes :  How to make this tongue-biting tart

Coconut Cupcakes How to make this tongue-biting tart

  • Published:

Nigerian Delicacy How to roll Eba to make it look fancy and presentable
Ace Desire There's a new type of Zobo drink that is alcoholic
DIY How to cook egusi soup
Nigerian Drinks How to prepare a super sweet soy milk
Ice Cream Doughnut Check out this food trend we can't wait to shove down our throat
Bread Transformation Want to make your stale loaf fresh again? Try this
Cooking Guide 5 things you should never use to microwave your food
DIY How to bake your own chocolate cake
Milkshake Recipe How to make this yummy chocolate peanut butter shake
Rice, Beans... 5 dishes every Nigerian guy should know how to cook

Coconut cupcake is an easy to make coconut-rich soft and fluffy tart with coconut toppings.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Soft and fluffy coconut cupcake with rich coconut toppings is the best kind of treat to start a nice meal with (appetiser).

Coconut cupcake made essentially with coconut is a sweet tart that requires very little ingredients to prepare and in no time, you'll have the whole house emanating with an incredible aroma of creamy coconutty flavour.

play Coconut cupcakes (Children's blog)

 

Ingredients

3 Eggs

21/2 Tsp Baking powder

11/2 Tsp Vanilla essence

1 Cup desiccated coconut

1 Cup Sugar

3/4 Cup Melted Butter

1/2 Tsp Salt

11/2 Tsp Coconut essence

11/4 Tsp milk

21/2 Cups All purpose flour

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven at 350F

2. Pour the sugar into a bowl and add the butter. Beat till the mixture is light.

play Mix the butter and the sugar (YouTube/ Sisi Yemmie)

 

3. Add the eggs and whisk properly.

4. Add the coconut essence and vanilla essence and mix.

5. In another bowl, add the dry ingredients (flour, salt, baking powder, and desiccated coconut) and mix together.

play Mix the dry ingredients together (YouTube/ Sisi Yemmie)

 

6. Slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture. Add the milk as well and mix properly.

7. Pour the batter into the cupcake papers or pans.

8. Sprinkle some shredded/desiccated coconut over the batter.

play Pour the batter into the cupcake papers and sprinkle shredded coconut on it (YouTube/ Sisi Yemmie)

 

9. Put it in the oven and bake.

There you go.

More

Nigerian Delicacy How to roll Eba to make it look fancy and presentable
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 #Pulse36 Day 11 Ogbunike Caves is not for the faint of heartbullet
2 #Pulse36 Day 10 Nigerians might forget, but Asaba remembers Oct. 7 1967bullet
3 #Pulse36 Day 12 Ogwuta Lake has an interesting storybullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Zobo
Ace Desire There's a new type of Zobo drink that is alcoholic
Cooking Guide 5 things you should never use to microwave your food
Nigerian Drinks How to prepare a super sweet soy milk
Rice, Beans... 5 dishes every Nigerian guy should know how to cook