Coconut Cupcakes :  How to make this tongue-biting tart

Coconut cupcake is an easy to make coconut-rich soft and fluffy tart with coconut toppings.

Soft and fluffy coconut cupcake with rich coconut toppings is the best kind of treat to start a nice meal with (appetiser).

Coconut cupcake made essentially with coconut is a sweet tart that requires very little ingredients to prepare and in no time, you'll have the whole house emanating with an incredible aroma of creamy coconutty flavour.

Ingredients

3 Eggs

21/2 Tsp Baking powder

11/2 Tsp Vanilla essence

1 Cup desiccated coconut

1 Cup Sugar

3/4 Cup Melted Butter

1/2 Tsp Salt

11/2 Tsp Coconut essence

11/4 Tsp milk

21/2 Cups All purpose flour

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven at 350F

2. Pour the sugar into a bowl and add the butter. Beat till the mixture is light.

3. Add the eggs and whisk properly.

4. Add the coconut essence and vanilla essence and mix.

5. In another bowl, add the dry ingredients (flour, salt, baking powder, and desiccated coconut) and mix together.

6. Slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture. Add the milk as well and mix properly.

7. Pour the batter into the cupcake papers or pans.

8. Sprinkle some shredded/desiccated coconut over the batter.

9. Put it in the oven and bake.

There you go.