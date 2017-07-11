Coconut cloud cake :  You need to try this yummy treat for dessert

This soft, fluffy, sweet, yummy slice of coconut cloud cake is a dessert that speaks paradise.

This light flavoured and fluffy treat is a great blend of a classic white cake, infused with coconut and topped with a delicious whipped cream frosting and crowned with sweet coconut.

Imagine taking a bite of this incredible slice of cake, leaving behind an evidence of its presence on your lips, but then, the thick red flesh, responsible for sensing the sweetness of this incredible piece, which lies somewhere between the upper and lower palette of your mouth finds its way to smack it out before anyone notices. The thought of it is just salivating.

So, how do we make this cake?

Ingredients

For the cake

1. 1 cup cake flour (sifted)

2. 1 1/2 cups sugar

3. 12 large egg whites

4. 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

5. A pinch of salt

6. Baking powder

7. Coconut cream

For the frosting

1. 3 large egg whites

2. 1 1/2 cups sugar

3. 1/4 teaspoon cream

4. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5. Water

For the topping

1. 3 to 4 cups flaked coconut or freshly shaved coconut

Preparations

For the cake

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease and flour a cake pan of your preferred size, or spray with baking spray. Or you could use cupcakes pans.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine cake flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and mix on low speed.

3. Beat in softened butter gradually and mix until crumbly. Also beat in egg whites, one at a time.

4. Whisk heavy cream and vanilla extracts together in a separate bowl. Stir in this mixture into the cake batter. Beat the mixture for about 2 minutes or until it becomes fluffy.

5. Pour batter into the cake pan and bake for about 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the centre of the cake.

6. Bring out the cake from the oven, use a fork to create/poke holes throughout the cake. Pour Cream of Coconut over the top, letting it absorb into the cake. Leave it to cool.

Frosting

1. Combine egg whites, sugar, water, and cream. Cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes, whisking frequently until sugar is dissolved and the mixture is foamy.

2. Add the vanilla extract and beat on high speed till it becomes glossy.

3. Carefully slice the cake into 2 or 3 portions. Spread the whipped icing over each layer and top with coconut.

4. Gently place the layers on top of each other and ice with remaining frosting. Sprinkle with coconut and serve immediately.

Enjoy your yummy dessert.