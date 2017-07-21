Chocolate Milkshake Cocktail :  Here's how to make this yummy dessert

Chocolate milkshake cocktail is a mix of chocolate milk, some ice cream and a bit of peppermint.
This chocolatey drink is a great taste of chocolate milk, ice cream and a bit of lime.
Unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/3 cups chocolate milk
1 cup chocolate
1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract
Sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Lime wedges for rubbing the rim of the glass
Chocolate curls for garnish
1. Start by rubbing the rim of the glass with the lime wedges or you could even use an orange.
2. Invert the glass on the bowl of sugar and a bowl of cocoa powder. That way the rim of the glass is sugar and chocolate
3. Pour the ice cream into the cup.
4. In another bowl, mix the chocolate milk, vanilla and peppermint extract together.
5. Turn the mixture into the glass with the ice cream.
6. Top it with the chocolate curls.
Enjoy your drink.