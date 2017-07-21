Chocolate Milkshake Cocktail :  Here's how to make this yummy dessert

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chocolate milkshake cocktail is great dessert recipe made with peppermint extract and ice cream.

This chocolatey drink is a great taste of chocolate milk, ice cream and a bit of lime.

Ingredients

Unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/3 cups chocolate milk

1 cup chocolate

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

Sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Lime wedges for rubbing the rim of the glass

Chocolate curls for garnish

Preparation

1. Start by rubbing the rim of the glass with the lime wedges or you could even use an orange.

2. Invert the glass on the bowl of sugar and a bowl of cocoa powder. That way the rim of the glass is sugar and chocolate

3. Pour the ice cream into the cup.

4. In another bowl, mix the chocolate milk, vanilla and peppermint extract together.

5. Turn the mixture into the glass with the ice cream.

6. Top it with the chocolate curls.

Enjoy your drink.