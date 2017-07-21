Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Chocolate Milkshake Cocktail :  Here's how to make this yummy dessert

Chocolate Milkshake Cocktail Here's how to make this yummy dessert

Chocolate milkshake cocktail is a mix of chocolate milk, some ice cream and a bit of peppermint.

  • Published:
Chocolate milkshake cocktail play Chocolate milkshake cocktail (Food gawker)

Cîroc Brand redefines luxury lifestyle in Ibiza with Nigerian Ambassador, Toke Makinwa
Ace Desire There's a new type of Zobo drink that is alcoholic
Cooking Guide 5 things you should never use to microwave your food
Beans Pudding How to make moin moin with leaves (pictures)
Domino's Chocolate Pizza There's a new type of pizza and food lovers can't decide if they love it
Nigerian Drinks How to prepare super sweet soy milk
DIY How to bake your own chocolate cake
Rice, Beans... 5 dishes every Nigerian guy should know how to cook
Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich Here's how you can introduce tasty fried chicken into your bowl of salad
Nigerian Delicacy How to roll Eba to make it look fancy and presentable
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chocolate milkshake cocktail is great dessert recipe made with peppermint extract and ice cream.

This chocolatey drink is a great taste of chocolate milk, ice cream and a bit of lime.

play Chocolate milkshake cocktail (Pinterest)

 

Ingredients

Unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/3 cups chocolate milk

1 cup chocolate

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

Sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Lime wedges for rubbing the rim of the glass

Chocolate curls for garnish

Preparation

1. Start by rubbing the rim of the glass with the lime wedges or you could even use an orange.

2. Invert the glass on the bowl of sugar and a bowl of cocoa powder. That way the rim of the glass is sugar and chocolate

play The rimmed glass should look like this (Mid west living)

 

3. Pour the ice cream into the cup.

4. In another bowl, mix the chocolate milk, vanilla and peppermint extract together.

5. Turn the mixture into the glass with the ice cream.

6. Top it with the chocolate curls.

Enjoy your drink.

More

Coconut Cupcakes How to make this tongue-biting tart
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 #Pulse36 Day 12 Oguta Lake has an interesting storybullet
2 #Pulse36 Day 14 What does Bayelsa and Venice have in common?bullet
3 #Pulse36 Day 11 Ogbunike Caves is not for the faint of heartbullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Efo riro
DIY Recipes 5 soups every Nigerian should know how to cook
DIY Recipes How to make omelette rolls with a frying pan
Yenagoa, the one road town
#Pulse36 Day 13 Yenagoa, the one road town
Ukpo Ogede How to make super delicious plantain moi moi