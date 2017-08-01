Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Chicken Suya Skewers :  Crave for this delicious treat? Just make it yourself

Chicken Suya skewer is simply spice infused grilled chicken and thanks to Sisi Yemmie, you can make it yourself with this easy recipe guide.

Chicken Suya skewer is one tasty delicacy that goes well with just about any dish.

Chicken Suya is simply Yaji Spice infused grilled Chicken and is yet another way to enjoy the incredible and delicious taste of the Nigerian Suya Pepper when added to meats.

play Chicken suya skewer (Sisi Yemmie/YouTube)

 

While Suya is prepared using beef, Chicken Suya is prepared with boneless chicken breast or thighs. But for this Sisi Yemmie's incredible style of making this delicacy, we'll be using chicken breast.

Anyway, let's get to it.

Ingredients

1. Bamboo sticks

2. Chicken breast

3. Suya spices

4. Salt

4. Vegetable oil

Preparation

1. Soak the bamboo sticks in water for about 30 minutes. This will actually prevent them from burning while grilling the chicken.

play Soak the sticks in water (Sisi Yemmie/YouTube)

 

2. Slice the chicken breast into tiny bits. Make sure they thinly sliced so that they can absorb the spices and grill easily.

3. Mix two different types of suya spices, salt and vegetable oil in a bowl to form a thick paste.

play Mix the spice, salt and vegetable oil in a bowl (Sisi Yemmie/YouTube)

 

4. Thread the chicken slices into the sticks and pour the spice mixture on it. Make sure each chicken stick is covered in the suya spice mixture. You can marinate in the fridge for about 20 minutes if you choose to.

play Pour the spice mixture over the chicken (Sisi Yemmie/YouTube)

 

5. In a large skillet/grill pan rubbed with some vegetable oil, place the chicken. Grill for about 4 minutes, tossing it intermittently.

play Grill the chicken (Sisi Yemmie/YouTube)

 

6. Place the chicken in the oven and grill for another 4 minutes.

There you go! Quick and easy!

Our Chicken Suya skewer is ready. Who's ready to eat?

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
