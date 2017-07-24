Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Chicken Curry Sauce :  Here's how to cook this Nigerian yummy tasty sauce

Chicken Curry Sauce Here's how to cook this Nigerian yummy tasty sauce

Chicken curry sauce is a super sweet Nigerian delicacy that satisfies not only the taste bud but the stomach as well.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rice and chicken curry sauce play Rice and chicken curry sauce (Chindian kitchen)

Chocolate Milkshake Cocktail Here's how to make this yummy dessert
Cooking Guide 5 things you should never use to microwave your food
Coconut Cupcakes How to make this tongue-biting tart
Ace Desire There's a new type of Zobo drink that is alcoholic
Nigerian Drinks How to prepare super sweet soy milk
Domino's Chocolate Pizza There's a new type of pizza and food lovers can't decide if they love it
Ukpo Ogede How to make super delicious plantain moi moi
DIY How to cook egusi soup
Beans Pudding How to make moin moin with leaves (pictures)
DIY Recipes How to make omelette rolls with a frying pan
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chicken curry sauce is a delicious delicacy that goes really well with a plate of rice.

This dish combines some tasty chicken, potatoes and veggies to make it. Although it can be taken on its own (more like taking a plate of Nigerian pepper soup), it goes pretty well with a bowl of white rice, an alternative sauce for Nigerian stew.

play Rice and chicken curry sauce (Dish maps)

 

Ingredients

Chicken thighs (deboned and cut into small chunks)

Scotch Bonnet pepper (Atarodo)

Green pepper

Onion

Veggies (carrot, green peas, etc)

Sweet Potatoes or Yam (diced)

Coconut cream (milk)

Cooking oil

Seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Curry powder

Turmeric powder

play Ingredients for chicken curry sauce (Kitchen butterfly)

 

Preparation

1. Combine the chunks of chicken, veggies and potatoes in a bowl. Season with salt and seasoning cubes and leave it to marinate.

2. In a large skillet, heat up some cooking oil. Add the seasoned chicken, veggies and potatoes. Fry until the chicken becomes slightly brown.

3. Add onion, minced scotch bonnet pepper (Ata Rodo) and green pepper.

play Add water to the chicken veggie mixture and simmer for about 10 minutes (Kitchen butterfly)

 

4. Add some water. Cover and leave it to simmer for about 10 minutes.

5. While that is going on, mix the corn starch (or flour), turmeric and water in a bowl. You're going to be adding this to the mixture as a thickener for the sauce.

6. Add the mixture to the skillet. Cook for another 5-10 minutes till the sauce thickens.

play Chicken curry sauce (Kitchen butterfly)

 

Yay! We're ready to munch this tasty delicacy

Bon Appetite!

More

DIY Recipes 5 soups every Nigerian should know how to cook
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 #Pulse36 Day 17 Maybe the future of Nigeria will be Made in Ababullet
2 #Pulse36 Day 13 Yenagoa, the one road townbullet
3 DIY Recipes 5 soups every Nigerian should know how to cookbullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

If you must do only one in Port Harcourt, let it be this
#Pulse36 Day 15 If you must do only one in Port Harcourt, let it be this
Rice Tart Want to turn your leftover rice into a new dish? Here's how (video)
Chocolate milkshake cocktail
Chocolate Milkshake Cocktail Here's how to make this yummy dessert
What does Bayelsa and Venice have in common?
#Pulse36 Day 14 What does Bayelsa and Venice have in common?