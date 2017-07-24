Chicken Curry Sauce :  Here's how to cook this Nigerian yummy tasty sauce

Chicken curry sauce is a delicious delicacy that goes really well with a plate of rice.

This dish combines some tasty chicken, potatoes and veggies to make it. Although it can be taken on its own (more like taking a plate of Nigerian pepper soup), it goes pretty well with a bowl of white rice, an alternative sauce for Nigerian stew.

Ingredients

Chicken thighs (deboned and cut into small chunks)

Scotch Bonnet pepper (Atarodo)

Green pepper

Onion

Veggies (carrot, green peas, etc)

Sweet Potatoes or Yam (diced)

Coconut cream (milk)

Cooking oil

Seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Curry powder

Turmeric powder

Preparation

1. Combine the chunks of chicken, veggies and potatoes in a bowl. Season with salt and seasoning cubes and leave it to marinate.

2. In a large skillet, heat up some cooking oil. Add the seasoned chicken, veggies and potatoes. Fry until the chicken becomes slightly brown.

3. Add onion, minced scotch bonnet pepper (Ata Rodo) and green pepper.

4. Add some water. Cover and leave it to simmer for about 10 minutes.

5. While that is going on, mix the corn starch (or flour), turmeric and water in a bowl. You're going to be adding this to the mixture as a thickener for the sauce.

6. Add the mixture to the skillet. Cook for another 5-10 minutes till the sauce thickens.

Yay! We're ready to munch this tasty delicacy

Bon Appetite!