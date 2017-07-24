Chicken Curry Sauce :  Here's how to cook this Nigerian yummy tasty sauce

Chicken curry sauce is a super sweet Nigerian delicacy that satisfies not only the taste bud but the stomach as well.
This dish combines some tasty chicken, potatoes and veggies to make it. Although it can be taken on its own (more like taking a plate of Nigerian pepper soup), it goes pretty well with a bowl of white rice, an alternative sauce for Nigerian stew.
Chicken thighs (deboned and cut into small chunks)
Scotch Bonnet pepper (Atarodo)
Green pepper
Onion
Veggies (carrot, green peas, etc)
Sweet Potatoes or Yam (diced)
Coconut cream (milk)
Cooking oil
Seasoning cubes
Salt to taste
Curry powder
Turmeric powder
1. Combine the chunks of chicken, veggies and potatoes in a bowl. Season with salt and seasoning cubes and leave it to marinate.
2. In a large skillet, heat up some cooking oil. Add the seasoned chicken, veggies and potatoes. Fry until the chicken becomes slightly brown.
3. Add onion, minced scotch bonnet pepper (Ata Rodo) and green pepper.
4. Add some water. Cover and leave it to simmer for about 10 minutes.
5. While that is going on, mix the corn starch (or flour), turmeric and water in a bowl. You're going to be adding this to the mixture as a thickener for the sauce.
6. Add the mixture to the skillet. Cook for another 5-10 minutes till the sauce thickens.
Yay! We're ready to munch this tasty delicacy
Bon Appetite!