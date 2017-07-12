Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich :  Here's how you can introduce tasty fried chicken into your bowl of salad

The burden of having to figure out how to spice up your salad and make it a little more inviting could be tough, right?

You probably even have a food table you constantly follow to save the stress of having to go through so much trouble over your meal prep. Truth is, no matter what, sometimes you'll need to try something different. After all, who likes being stereotyped?

Anyway, trying out a new recipe on every once in a while isn't much a bad idea. So, here's an idea for you, Fried chicken pickled coleslaw sandwich.

Ingredients

1. Chicken breast (deboned)

2. Buttermilk

3. Vegetable oil

4. All purpose flour

5. Mayonnaise

6. Bread slices

For the coleslaw

1. Cucumber (thinly sliced)

2. Red onion, thinly sliced

3. 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

4. Sugar

5. Cabbage

6. Salt

7. Chilli pepper

Preparation

1. For the pickled coleslaw, slice the veggies and toss all the ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

2. Cover the chicken with some buttermilk and marinate in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight.

3. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk, allowing the excess to drip off, then coat in the flour.

4. Deep-fry the chicken, turning it from side to side until golden, crisp and cooked through.

5. Spread the mayonnaise generously over the bread slices. Fill it with the chicken and pickled coleslaw.

There you go! Dinner's ready!