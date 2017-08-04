Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Caramel Popcorn :  How to make this amazing movie snack at home

Popcorn plus caramel is one sweet, creamy, crunchy snack that shouldn't be left for anyone to enjoy only at the movie. So, here's how pop some corn at home.

Popcorn plus caramel! What a heaven on earth treat.

Caramel popcorn is one super duper sweet, tasty, creamy, crunchy, flavoured snack anyone and everyone should totally munch every other night.

Caramel popcorn is best made at home just so you have control over the sugar and cream level.

play Caramel popcorn (ifoodreal)

 

Ingredients

For the popcorn

1. 1 Tbsp coconut oil

2. 1/3 cup of high-quality popcorn kernels

3. 1 Tbsp (to taste) of butter (optional)

4. Salt to taste

For the caramel

1. 1 Cup Butter (sweet cream butter)

2. 1 Cup Brown Sugar

3. 2 tsp Vanilla

Preparation

For the popcorn

1. Heat the oil in a thick-bottomed saucepan over medium high heat.

2. Put a few corn kernel into the hot oil. Add small salt and butter (if you're using it). The corn is expected to pop (just the same way prawn crackers rises when frying it).

play Pour the corn kernel into the oil (Bakedbree)

 

Take it off from the pot and repeat the process till you're done popping all the corn kernels.

For the Caramel

1. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

2. Add the brown sugar. Stir continuously till the mixture begins to boil.

play Mix the cream butter and brown sugar (Two sisters crafting)

 

3. Add the vanilla flavour. Stir and leave for about 5 minutes.

play Add the vanilla essence into the mixture and leave it for about 5 minutes to cook. (Two sisters crafting)

 

For the caramel popcorn

1. Drizzle the caramel on the popcorn

play Drizzle the caramel on the popcorn (Food52)

 

2. Spread it on a baking tray covered with aluminium foil.

3. Bake for about 30 minutes or less, depending on how dry you want it.

play Caramel popcorn (YouTube)

 

There you go! Serve and enjoy.

