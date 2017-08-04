Caramel Popcorn :  How to make this amazing movie snack at home

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popcorn plus caramel! What a heaven on earth treat.

Caramel popcorn is one super duper sweet, tasty, creamy, crunchy, flavoured snack anyone and everyone should totally munch every other night.

Caramel popcorn is best made at home just so you have control over the sugar and cream level.

Ingredients

For the popcorn

1. 1 Tbsp coconut oil

2. 1/3 cup of high-quality popcorn kernels

3. 1 Tbsp (to taste) of butter (optional)

4. Salt to taste

For the caramel

1. 1 Cup Butter (sweet cream butter)

2. 1 Cup Brown Sugar

3. 2 tsp Vanilla

Preparation

For the popcorn

1. Heat the oil in a thick-bottomed saucepan over medium high heat.

2. Put a few corn kernel into the hot oil. Add small salt and butter (if you're using it). The corn is expected to pop (just the same way prawn crackers rises when frying it).

Take it off from the pot and repeat the process till you're done popping all the corn kernels.

For the Caramel

1. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

2. Add the brown sugar. Stir continuously till the mixture begins to boil.

3. Add the vanilla flavour. Stir and leave for about 5 minutes.

For the caramel popcorn

1. Drizzle the caramel on the popcorn

2. Spread it on a baking tray covered with aluminium foil.

3. Bake for about 30 minutes or less, depending on how dry you want it.

There you go! Serve and enjoy.