Beans and Scrambled egg :  Don't know what to do with your leftover dish? Try this

Beans and Scrambled egg Don't know what to do with your leftover dish? Try this

Mixing your leftover beans with scrambled eggs is such an incredible way to enjoy a new dish out of an old one. Here's how to make this dish.

play Beans and scrambled eggs (Dish maps)

Having to deal with leftovers especially beans can be a bit of a trouble.

Ever thought of mixing your leftover beans with some delicious scrambled eggs, turning it into about 2 different new dishes ideal for breakfast?

Speaking of mixing eggs and beans, you can toss in a bunch of cooked beans just as the eggs are starting to curl, enjoy it as a great meal on its own that way or scoop the beans scrambled egg mixture right into a tortilla wrap (more like a shawarma) for an incredible breakfast.

play Beans and scrambled eggs in tortilla wrap (Don Miguel)

 

Anyway, let's get to it. Here's how to make this dish.

Ingredients

1. Cooked beans

2. Tomatoes (diced)

3. Scotch bonnet pepper (Ata Rodo) -diced

4. Onion (diced)

5. Eggs

6. Seasoning cubes

7. Salt

8. Vegetable oil

9. Milk (optional)

play Beans and scrambled eggs (Best recipes)

 

Preparation

1. Beat the eggs in a bowl. Add some salt and milk (if you want to). Whisk properly.

2. In a large skillet, heat up some vegetable oil.

3. Add the chopped onion, tomato and pepper into the oil. Add seasoning cubes and stir fry for about 5 minutes.

4. Add the eggs and fry for just a minute or until the egg feels like it's about to start curling.

play Fry the egg, diced tomato and pepper together (Dish maps)

 

5. Add the cooked beans and stir fry for about 3 minutes.

play Add the cooked beans to the egg (Mexican breakfast recipe)

 

Serve and enjoy your new dish, beans and scrambled eggs.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
