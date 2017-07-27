Beans and Scrambled egg :  Don't know what to do with your leftover dish? Try this

Mixing your leftover beans with scrambled eggs is such an incredible way to enjoy a new dish out of an old one. Here's how to make this dish.
Ever thought of mixing your leftover beans with some delicious scrambled eggs, turning it into about 2 different new dishes ideal for breakfast?
Speaking of mixing eggs and beans, you can toss in a bunch of cooked beans just as the eggs are starting to curl, enjoy it as a great meal on its own that way or scoop the beans scrambled egg mixture right into a tortilla wrap (more like a shawarma) for an incredible breakfast.
Anyway, let's get to it. Here's how to make this dish.
1. Cooked beans
2. Tomatoes (diced)
3. Scotch bonnet pepper (Ata Rodo) -diced
4. Onion (diced)
5. Eggs
6. Seasoning cubes
7. Salt
8. Vegetable oil
9. Milk (optional)
Preparation
1. Beat the eggs in a bowl. Add some salt and milk (if you want to). Whisk properly.
2. In a large skillet, heat up some vegetable oil.
3. Add the chopped onion, tomato and pepper into the oil. Add seasoning cubes and stir fry for about 5 minutes.
4. Add the eggs and fry for just a minute or until the egg feels like it's about to start curling.
5. Add the cooked beans and stir fry for about 3 minutes.
Serve and enjoy your new dish, beans and scrambled eggs.