Banana Island Ghost :  New ice-cream flavour hits town

A new ice cream flavour with the name, Banana Island Ghost, has been launched across all Cold Stone outlets in Nigeria.

The ‘Banana Island Ghost’ flavour is a fine mixture of carefully blended ingredients.

Explaining the ingredients, Amalia Sebakunzi, Marketing Director, Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria said: "It is sweet from the banana, spicy from a touch of cinnamon and to end this scrumptious delight is a touch of crunch from Graham Pie Crust."

“Cold Stone creamery is all about creating a delightful experience for our customers. Our stores are entertainment centers, which is exactly what the movie Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G) guarantees to deliver, an entertaining cinematic experience from start to finish. We are very excited about this partnership and know that this new flavour will be an instant favourite on our menu.”

The flavour, which was launched on August 4, 2017, will be in stores till the movie is out of the cinemas

Cast and crew of the B.I.G movie led by ‘Chigul’ Chioma Omeruah, Patrick Diabuah, Biola Alabi and BB Shasore were at the flavour launch.