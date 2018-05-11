Home > Feat > RDM >

The digital mastery series

RDM Academy/MEST The digital mastery series

SMEs and Entrepreneurs are usually confronted with one basic question, “how best can I make my business visible?”

  Published:
SMEs and Entrepreneurs are usually confronted with one basic question, “how best can I make my business visible?”

In today’s fast paced technologically driven world, marketing has taken a significant paradigm shift so much so that any business that does not evolve and move with the tide either suffers or closes up shop completely.

As a business, to fully function and meet huge bottom line goals in today’s dynamic market, digital marketing is your best bet. In the last decade, digital marketing has defined the way we reach, relate and sell to our target audience.

Hence the reason behind The Digital Mastery Series training organized by RDM Academy in partnership with the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST). The training, held on April 17, was mainly aimed at aiding organizations from startups to big brands who are constantly trying to explore digital while  understanding and maximizing its application.

Participants drawn from different sectors of the corporate and non-corporate world made up the class.  It was a blend of entrepreneurs, employers, employees and even traders who needed to make digital work for them. The environment was cozy, friendly and perfectly conducive for learning.

The session covered various fundamental digital marketing topics such as:

·         Search Engine Optimization

·         Search Engine Marketing (Pay Per Click)

·         Digital Display Advertising

·         Email Marketing

·         Social Media Marketing

·         Mobile Marketing

·         Digital Strategy and Planning

It was a great learning curve for the participants, they were actively involved in the class from start to finish. The modules detailed SEO for website ranking, Pay per click advertising, display ads for awareness and conversions, email marketing for cross and upselling and much more.

Social media as a topic was a hit, as virtually everyone in the class is on social and always on the lookout on how to monetize it while building a loyal following.

Facilitators gave relevant and relatable case studies which helped make the class an interactive and exciting learning experience for all. The training session also afforded the participants the opportunity to network and expand their contacts for new business leads.

The Digital Mastery Series was overall a successful training event. Participants are now fully equipped with the fundamental digital marketing skills needed to take their businesses and careers to great heights; and testimonials have already started pouring in.

Watch this space for info on the next RDM Academy/MEST Digital Mastery Series. It’s going to be awesome!

