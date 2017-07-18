RDM :  Announcing our new Nigeria office in Lagos!

RDM Africa is pleased to announce the successful relocation of the Nigeria hub to her new office!. Some time ago we published our relocation plans and today, we are excited to announce that our Nigerian team has moved to our new office in Oniru, Lekki, Lagos.

We spent over 2 years since start up in the previous building about 4km away from our new location. Our old office served us well, and we made great memories there but we have to say we’re looking forward to greater things with our new office. The photo below is from our old office.

Our new office boasts a luxurious space in one of Lekki's busiest but ambient neighbourhoods, close to the market district in Oniru and fair distance from the prestigious Four Points Hotel, and puts us right in close proximity to the Lekki - Epe Expressway. We're enthusiastic about the blend between ambience, the bustle happening outside our windows and all of the great restaurants and chill spots within easy walking distance of the new location.

While we were happy with our old space, there were several motivating factors leading to our move:

Space.

When we first moved into our last office, there was just a handful of us and plenty of room but by the time we were leaving, we had amassed over 50 staff and space was getting tight. The new office offers a size advantage with plenty of room, but more importantly, it allowed us to explore a new layout. We have been able to structure our work/creative space and even put up elaborate recreational spaces that better fit our team and how we're growing.

Accessibility.

Our last office was too much of a residential neighbourhood, we were in a building surrounded by private homes. While we loved our neighbours, we lived a pretty anonymous existence. There was no way for anyone in the community outside of that building to know we existed, and we're hoping our new location will help bolster our visibility in the area and help us more quickly come to mind to the local businesses that decide to take explore Digital prospects for their brands.

Location.

A single mile makes a whole lot of difference. Our last office was a fair distance from places of interest, but the new space puts us within easy walking distance of more than a dozen great restaurants; The Cutlery, 01 Mandarin Chinese, Ebeano Supermarket, are just a few of our favourites and plenty more. The location lets our team take advantage of all the offerings of the neighbourhood and we're thrilled that our office location now offers more in proximity. It also offers easy entry/exit points through Victoria Island or Lekki - Epe Expressway.

It has been an exciting 2 years of growth at RDM, and we look at this new location as the start of another chapter in our history. We're still working on a few finishing touches to our mini park and adding artwork to the walls, but we're incredibly excited to be in the new space and we'll be glad to host any of our local clients (old and new). So, if you're in the area, feel free to stop in and say hi!

The new address is Plot 3, Block 121 Stella Ogunleye Street, Lekki Peninsula Estate Scheme 1, Lagos, Nigeria.