Tiwa Savage embodies femininity in colourful outfit

Outfit of the day is a vibrant burst of colour contrast in the most effortlessly chic way for the confident fashionista.

Today's style inspiration is taken off Nigerian singer and sexy mother of one, Tiwa Savage, who is all shades of amazing in a bodak yellow mustard Kimono set.

The outfit by Funke Adepoju is part of the capsule collection; a fun and easy ready to wear line, which was unveiled in July.

The collection infuse Asian inspired prints, at the same time portraying African prints, which is popularly known as Ankara.

She does rock the outfit well, yes?