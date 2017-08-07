Home > Fashion >

Tiwa Savage embodies femininity in colourful outfit

With the colourful outfit, Tiwa Savage embodies a simple yet feminine style, complemented by her bold makeup.

  Published: 2017-08-07
Tiwa Savage play

Tiwa Savage

(Instagram/TiwaSavage)

Outfit of the day is a vibrant burst of colour contrast in the most effortlessly chic way for the confident fashionista.

Today's style inspiration is taken off Nigerian singer and sexy mother of one, Tiwa Savage, who is all shades of amazing in a bodak yellow mustard Kimono set.

play Tiwa Savage in Funke Adepoju's latest collection (Instagram/TiwaSavage)

The outfit by Funke Adepoju is part of the capsule collection;  a fun and easy ready to wear line, which was unveiled in July.

The collection infuse Asian inspired prints, at the same time portraying African prints, which is popularly known as Ankara.

play Tiwa Savage in Funke Adepoju's latest collection (Instagram/TiwaSavage)

She does rock the outfit well, yes?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

