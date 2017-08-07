Home > Fashion >

The Fashion Edit :  Oge Agu models vibrant summer looks for Style Me Africa

These bright summer looks will brighten your wardrobe this season!

  • Published:
Oge Agu's is summer bright for Style Me Africa

Oge Agu's is summer bright for Style Me Africa

(Style Me Africa)

Wondering how infuse summer colors into your wardrobe so as to match the summer vibe in the air?

Style Me Africa has just the perfect answer for you.

The 'Skater Girl' has a confidence, stylish sass about it that'll fit in just perfectly with the summer

 

They tap fashion blogger, Oge Agu who beautifully oozes the fun, relaxed vibes of the season with the four easy looks including the 'Work n Chic' ensemble which is a fusion of corporate and sunniness.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde shines for Glam Africa

There is also the 'Purple in Floral' outfit, a canoe neck sleeveless number with a mini floral pencil skirt and matching pointed heels.

'Purple in Florals' will have you feeling like a princess and baby girl at the same time.

 

The 'Skater Girl' and 'Dipped in Orange' outfits complete the bright, colourful set which you should absolutely check out in the gallery below.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

