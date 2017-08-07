Wondering how infuse summer colors into your wardrobe so as to match the summer vibe in the air?

Style Me Africa has just the perfect answer for you.

They tap fashion blogger, Oge Agu who beautifully oozes the fun, relaxed vibes of the season with the four easy looks including the 'Work n Chic' ensemble which is a fusion of corporate and sunniness.

There is also the 'Purple in Floral' outfit, a canoe neck sleeveless number with a mini floral pencil skirt and matching pointed heels.

The 'Skater Girl' and 'Dipped in Orange' outfits complete the bright, colourful set which you should absolutely check out in the gallery below.