SGTC Clothing :  R-T-W brand does African inspired styles for new campaign

Ready-To-Wear line SGTC Clothing creates chic African inspired pieces for new campaign. Check on it

  • Published:
SGTC Clothing Campaign play

SGTC Clothing Campaign

(SGTC Clothing)

SGTC Clothing creates chic African inspired pieces for new campaign.

The Afrocentric ready-to-wear brand show off an array of contemporary styles in Ankara fabrics tapping Adetoke Oluwo, Taje Prest, Jennifer Oseh as muses.

play SGTC Clothing Campaign

 

"All the pieces are contemporary styles uniquely designed with specially selected Ankara fabrics. The vibrancy and uniqueness of each piece ensure the SGTCCLOTHING woman is the center stage wherever she goes" the brand shares via email.

The r-t-w brand focuses on making affordable close to home styles for women of every shape and style preference which is evident in the collection featured in the campaign.

play SGTC Clothing Campaign

 

"This new capsule collection stays true to providing unique items for women of different body shapes and Style preference. It includes Urban denim pieces, Stylish and comfortable body con dresses, Bang-on-trend Slip dresses and Kimono Sets" a rep for the brand says.

See the campaign below.

Credits:

Photographer @kunmi.owopetu

Models @adetokeoluwo, @theladyvhodka, @egbaii, @darkskinnedfemale, @missvivacioust

Makeup @amaebiere

Stylist & Shoot Director @style_territory

Location @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

Brand @sgtcclothing

