Rabesque :  Womenswear brand announces Rebirth Collection

Rabesque Womenswear brand announces Rebirth Collection

Inspired by new beginnings and intended to excite and appeal to the chic, sophisticated woman.

  Published:
Pieces from Rabesque's Rebirth Collection play

Pieces from Rabesque's Rebirth Collection

(Rabesque)

Quality womenswear, Rabesque, has just released her latest collection: Rebirth.

The fashion house’s press statement reveals that “the collection is inspired by new beginnings, as the brand takes on a revamped approach to its designs.”

Pieces from Rabesque's Rebirth Collection play The rebirth collection is inspired by new beginnings and intended to excite and appeal to the chic, sophisticated woman. (Rabesque)

 

The pieces on the new collection all follow a themed colour pattern which highlights soft peach and bold black with simple but structured fabrics which give off an edgy twist to contemporary cuts.

Each piece is designed with structured fabrics, clean cuts, layered attires and bows which will appeal to the urban, fashionable woman.

Pieces from Rabesque's Rebirth Collection play Scores of women are certain to find multiple ways to infuse the Rebirth Collection to their wardrobes (Rabesque)

 

With the delicate mix of classy, unique silhouettes, scores of women are certain to find multiple ways to infuse the Rebirth Collection to their wardrobes.

Credits:

Brand - @rabesque

Photographer - @thefifographer

Makeup Artist - @beautyby_nene

Styling/ Creative Direction - @thestyle_concierge

Image
