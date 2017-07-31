Quality womenswear, Rabesque, has just released her latest collection: Rebirth.

The fashion house’s press statement reveals that “the collection is inspired by new beginnings, as the brand takes on a revamped approach to its designs.”

The pieces on the new collection all follow a themed colour pattern which highlights soft peach and bold black with simple but structured fabrics which give off an edgy twist to contemporary cuts.

Each piece is designed with structured fabrics, clean cuts, layered attires and bows which will appeal to the urban, fashionable woman.

With the delicate mix of classy, unique silhouettes, scores of women are certain to find multiple ways to infuse the Rebirth Collection to their wardrobes.

Credits:

Brand - @rabesque

Photographer - @thefifographer

Makeup Artist - @beautyby_nene

Styling/ Creative Direction - @thestyle_concierge