Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is the ever effortless chic and versatile shirt dress in crisp white styled with earthy tones.

Style inspiration is taken off Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard who scores a white shirt dress in an extra size. She sports the effortless classy dipped hem detailed look with sleeves rolled up for a playful edge to it.

Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard play

Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard

(Ranti In Review)

 

She accessorized the look with brown tassel sandals and matching Saint Laurent holdall completing the look fabulous. She chose dainty handchains for an added effect while wearing a natural soft makeup look with matte red lips with hair laid in a centrepart and secure loosely at the back.

Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard play

Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard does the shirt dress chic in white

(Ranti In Review)

She sure does shirt dresses chic, no? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @rantiinreview.

