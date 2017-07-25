Home > Fashion >

Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  • Published:

Aso Oke Celebrity stylist Rhoda Ebun is making statement with this African piece
Micserah Fashion House Nigerian brand shows off chic looks with S/S' 17 Lookbook
Idma-Nof Womenswear brand does timeless details for A/W '17 Collection
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Celine Dion Singer's standout Gucci look is getting all the rave
JZO Fashion Menswear brand goes unconventional with Summer '17 campaign lookbook
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Emma Nyra Singer releases new photos sporting Nigerian brands
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Outfit of the day is chic, versatile and effortlessly stylish featuring slimfit denim style and unique prints on accessory.

Style inspiration is taken off Titilola Sogunro, this style enthusiast and blogger chose a flared arm detailed stripped faux wrap shirt over high waisted form fitting denim in a flattering blue hue.

Titilola Sogunro play

Titilola Sogunro

(Titis Passion)

 

She paired the chic look with a sling oval bag paired with Gingham wedge sandals tied over the denim to make a playful statement. She completes the look with a glowing makeup look and fierce matte lips with tiered tear drop earrings with her box braids let down carefree.

Titilola Sogunro play

Titilola Sogunro does a chic detailed shirt over denim

(Titis Passion)

She does effortless grownup in denim, no? What do you think of her look as inspiration? For more of her styles, follow on Instagram @titispassion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Debie Rise #BBNaija runner-up unveils hot photos ahead of "RAGE" tourbullet
2 Pulse Style Outfit of the daybullet
3 Micserah Fashion House Nigerian brand shows off chic looks with S/S'...bullet

Fashion

Rhoda Ebun
Aso Oke Celebrity stylist Rhoda Ebun is making statement with this African piece
Idma-Nof A/W '17 Collection; 'Tomorrow Calls'
Idma-Nof Womenswear brand does timeless details for A/W '17 Collection
Donald Onugba
Adekunle Gold Meet Donald Onugha, the eclectic stylist behind singer's bold looks
Temi Otedola
Pulse Style Outfit of the day