Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is chic, versatile and effortlessly stylish featuring slimfit denim style and unique prints on accessory.

Style inspiration is taken off Titilola Sogunro, this style enthusiast and blogger chose a flared arm detailed stripped faux wrap shirt over high waisted form fitting denim in a flattering blue hue.

She paired the chic look with a sling oval bag paired with Gingham wedge sandals tied over the denim to make a playful statement. She completes the look with a glowing makeup look and fierce matte lips with tiered tear drop earrings with her box braids let down carefree.

She does effortless grownup in denim, no? What do you think of her look as inspiration? For more of her styles, follow on Instagram @titispassion.