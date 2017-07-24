Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Home > Fashion >

Outfit of the day is a chic way to fire up the week beating the Monday blues alright.

Style inspiration is taken off Monica Awe-Etuk who does a refreshing take on the graphic tee sporting the otherwise non-dressy look perfect.

The style enthusiast and blogger chose a graphic tee over midi ruched skirt with bold sash details. She chose the look with satin block heels with sash details matching the detail on the skirt. She threw on a sling purse in light pink for a chic casual effect going all out on arm candies with a bold statement earrings in tow.

She wore soft glowing makeup look and light rosy lips for an effortlessly clean beat that works perfectly with the outfit, no?

How about a simple chic style to kick off Monday in style! What do you think of her styling the graphic tee that way?

For more style inspiration, follow her on Instagram @awedbymoni.

