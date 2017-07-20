Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Style inspiration is taken off Temi Otedola, the fashion blogger does an effortless stylish take on a matching print suit set featuring a double breasted blazer with scalloped sleeve details over slimfit pants that nests just around her ankle.
She styled the look with a fierce platform pumps and sling box bag. She wore soft glowing makeup look and nude lips wearing her hair in a centre parted bob for an effortless chic look.
What do you think of her whole look? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @jtofashion.