Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Lady Biba Womenswear brand does chic structure for 'Lady Cosmopolitan' edit
Celine Dion Singer's standout Gucci look is getting all the rave
JZO Fashion Menswear brand goes unconventional with Summer '17 campaign lookbook
Emma Nyra Singer releases new photos sporting Nigerian brands
John Boyega Nigerian-British actor covers GQ Magazine August 2017 issue
Urban And Chique Womenswear brand explores floral designs with The Amelia Collection
Yomi Casual Menswear brand taps Alex Ekubo, Ik Ogbonna, more stars for new collection
Funke Fowler Fashion entrepreneur launches clothing line
AMAA 2017 See the male celebrities in trad, dapper looks on the red carpet
AMAA 2017 See the dazzling looks ladies wore on the red carpet
Outfit of the day is matchy/co-ord in solid print, tailored as jacket over matching pant in the chic-est way.

Style inspiration is taken off Temi Otedola, the fashion blogger does an effortless stylish take on a matching print suit set featuring a double breasted blazer with scalloped sleeve details over slimfit pants that nests just around her ankle.

Temi Otedola play

Temi Otedola

(JTO Fashion)

 

She styled the look with a fierce platform pumps and sling box bag.  She wore soft glowing makeup look and nude lips wearing her hair in a centre parted bob for an effortless chic look.

Temi Otedola play

Temi Otedola

(JTO Fashion)

 

What do you think of her whole look? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @jtofashion.

