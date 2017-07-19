Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Style inspiration is taken off Ezinne Chinkata, this fashion entrepreneur cum style influencer/blogger and stylist chose a pretty side pleat midi skirt in navy blue with a contrasting belt detail that brings an functional uniqueness to the skirt.
She chose a classic long sleeve shirt tucked casually into the skirt to fire up the look subtly elegant pulling it all together with an ever versatile black patent pumps.
ALSO READ: Exploring Adekunle Gold's drool worthy Afrocentric style
She chose a soft glowing makeup look paired with matte red lips with the simple yet good look. What do you think about the result?
For more of her styles as inspiration, follow on Instagram @zinkata1.