Home > Fashion >

Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Adekunle Gold Exploring singer's drool worthy Afrocentric style
Funke Fowler Fashion entrepreneur launches clothing line
Urban And Chique Womenswear brand explores floral designs with The Amelia Collection
AMAA 2017 See the male celebrities in trad, dapper looks on the red carpet
AMAA 2017 See the dazzling looks ladies wore on the red carpet
AMAA 2017 First look at what the stars wore on the red carpet
Michelle Obama This look from 44th FLOTUS is iconic
NSFDW 2017 5th edition of fashion show set to hold in August
Yomi Casual Menswear brand taps Alex Ekubo, Ik Ogbonna, more stars for new collection
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Outfit of the day is a fresh feminine take on 'tailored pant suit' in classic black and white but there's nothing basic about the look at all.

Style inspiration is taken off Tracy Iddrisu who fires up a suit set choosing a well fitting tuxedo with shiny lapel details paired with matching slimfit pants with edgy shiny details around the ankle. She pairs the look with a white shirt and a hat.

ALSO READ: Exploring Adekunle Gold's drool worthy Afrocentric style

Tracy Iddrisu play

Tracy Iddrisu

 

She chose to make a fierce, bold yet alluring statement with her Puma sneakers chosen in white with exaggerated tie detail to pull off the look modern and unique.

She wore her blunt bob hair in a centre parts complete with soft glowing makeup look and light pink lips.

ALSO READ: See the dazzling looks ladies wore on the AMAA 2017 red carpet

Tracy Iddrisu play

Tracy Iddrisu does the tailored fit unique and chic

(Style By Trey)

 

What do you think of her bold look? Would you rock tailored suit her way? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow on Instagram @empress_jamila.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 AMAA 2017 See the dazzling looks ladies wore on the red carpetbullet
2 AMAA 2017 First look at what the stars wore on the red carpetbullet
3 Folake Majin Nigerian designer featured in Vogue Italiabullet

Fashion

Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold Exploring singer's drool worthy Afrocentric style
Urban And Chique presents 'Amelia' blouse collection
Urban And Chique Womenswear brand explores floral designs with The Amelia Collection
Funke Fowler's Clothing line
Funke Fowler Fashion entrepreneur launches clothing line
Yomi Casual 'Renaissance' 2017 Collection
Yomi Casual Menswear brand taps Alex Ekubo, Ik Ogbonna, more stars for new collection