Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a fresh feminine take on 'tailored pant suit' in classic black and white but there's nothing basic about the look at all.

Style inspiration is taken off Tracy Iddrisu who fires up a suit set choosing a well fitting tuxedo with shiny lapel details paired with matching slimfit pants with edgy shiny details around the ankle. She pairs the look with a white shirt and a hat.

ALSO READ: Exploring Adekunle Gold's drool worthy Afrocentric style

She chose to make a fierce, bold yet alluring statement with her Puma sneakers chosen in white with exaggerated tie detail to pull off the look modern and unique.

She wore her blunt bob hair in a centre parts complete with soft glowing makeup look and light pink lips.

ALSO READ: See the dazzling looks ladies wore on the AMAA 2017 red carpet

What do you think of her bold look? Would you rock tailored suit her way? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow on Instagram @empress_jamila.