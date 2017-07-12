Home > Fashion >

Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Outfit of the day is easy, breezy, versatile yet functional with a flirty top done over flared pants in white.

Style inspiration is taken off Sayedero Enytan who does effortless chic in a silk thin strapped vibant top over a pair of flared white pants. She paired the 'easy' look with black strappy sandals.

Sayedero Enytan play

Sayedero Enytan

(The Fashion Engineer)

 

The stylish lady chose layered on accessories wearing bold choker and joined cocktail rings for more 'oomph'. She had her face done in soft glowing makeup look with bare lips and ombre hair pulled away from her face in a casual centre part.

Sayedero Enytan play

Sayedero Enytan

(The Fashion Engineer)

 

What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her styles, follow her on Instagram @thefashionengineer.

