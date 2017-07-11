Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a chic display of neutral hues done effortlessly flattering to take on day (to night as well).

Style inspiration is Stella Uzor's look. The style influencer and blogger chose a white short sleeved shirt over high waisted duchesse satin wrap skirt with sash details that falls gracefully below her knees.

She chose the subtly elegant look with white Christian Louboutin pumps and a woven box bag that makes solid contrasting statement. She chose bold bronzey earrings to fire up the look wearing soft glowing smokey eye makeup look with bold red lips and hair let down in a side part that cups her face nicely.

She does bold details effortlessly, no? For more of her looks, follow on Instagram @jadorefashion.