Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

LFDW 2017 Fashion Focus Tour set to kick off in August
Vimbai Mutinhiri TV girl is stunning in new photos, named 1st female ambassador for Legacy Lifestyle
Mode De Vie With Olamide It's high time you 'proudly' shopped Nigerian!
Totally Ethnik Ghana based womenswear label rebrands to Nadrey Laurent {Exclusive}
Idris Elba British actor does stylish boyish looks for Esquire cover feature
SGTC Clothing R-T-W brand does African inspired styles for new campaign
Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr old Nigerian model features in Love Magazine campaign
Akin Faminu Menswear enthusiast breaks down how to make statement in plaid
Karl Lagerfeld Fashion's 'kaiser' crowned king of Paris
Outfit of the day is a chic display of neutral hues done effortlessly flattering to take on day (to night as well).

Style inspiration is Stella Uzor's look. The style influencer and blogger chose a white short sleeved shirt over high waisted duchesse satin wrap skirt with sash details that falls gracefully below her knees.

Jadore Fashion play

Stella Uzo ticks all the style boxes in neutral hues

(Jadore Fashion)

 

She chose the subtly elegant look with white Christian Louboutin pumps and a woven box bag that makes solid contrasting statement. She chose bold bronzey earrings to fire up the look wearing soft glowing smokey eye makeup look with bold red lips and hair let down in a side part that cups her face nicely.

Jadore Fashion play

Stella Uzor does skirt with chic details with white shirt

(Jadore Fashion)

 

She does bold details effortlessly, no? For more of her looks, follow on Instagram @jadorefashion.

Olamide Olarewaju

