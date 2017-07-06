Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Style inspiration is taken off Ronke Raji, the beauty influencer/blogger chose a bardot button down shirt with flared print arm details over slimfit denim pants sealing the look tribal eclectic with a headwrap and choker neckpiece.
She scores the simple look with flat slippers for a easy, versatile feel to it wearing a super bronzy makeup look with highlights popping even on her clavicle, shimmering all over in the chic cool.
She does easy, functional yet chic effortless, no? What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her looks, follow on Instagram @ronkeraji.