Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is chic casual with a play on prints detail and headwrap perfect for day to night.

Style inspiration is taken off Ronke Raji, the beauty influencer/blogger chose a bardot button down shirt with flared print arm details over slimfit denim pants sealing the look tribal eclectic with a headwrap and choker neckpiece.

She scores the simple look with flat slippers for a easy, versatile feel to it wearing a super bronzy makeup look with highlights popping even on her clavicle, shimmering all over in the chic cool.

She does easy, functional yet chic effortless, no? What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her looks, follow on Instagram @ronkeraji.