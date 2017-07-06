Home > Fashion >

Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Totally Ethnik Ghana based womenswear label rebrands to Nadrey Laurent {Exclusive}
Akin Faminu Menswear enthusiast breaks down how to make statement in plaid
Lisa Folawiyo 1st look at Somkele Idhalama for brand's AW17 'Daze of Summer'
Denim An ode to 'Ripped Jeans', as they are here to slay
Celine Dion Singer strips for Vogue, details wearing couture for 5 years straight!
Kcee Singer does bold styles for camouflage themed shoot
PFWAfrica Casting call for plus size models for the debut edition
Nouva Couture Womenswear brand takes on vibrant hues with 'Unpredictable' collection
White Blazer Menswear enthusiast Ifeanyi Okafor shows how to style this wardrobe must have
Elan Red Contemporary fashion brand teams up with Ifeanyi Nwune for SS'18 menswear collection
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Outfit of the day is chic casual with a play on prints detail and headwrap perfect for day to night.

Style inspiration is taken off Ronke Raji, the beauty influencer/blogger chose a bardot button down shirt with flared print arm details over slimfit denim pants sealing the look tribal eclectic with a headwrap and choker neckpiece.

Ronke Raji play

Ronke Raji

(Instagram/ronkeraji)

 

She scores the simple look with flat slippers for a easy, versatile feel to it wearing a super bronzy makeup look with highlights popping even on her clavicle, shimmering all over in the chic cool.

Ronke Raji play

Ronke Raji

(Instagram/ronkeraji)

 

She does easy, functional yet chic effortless, no? What do you think of her look as OOTD inspiration? For more of her looks, follow on Instagram @ronkeraji.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Celine Dion Singer strips for Vogue, details wearing couture for 5 years...bullet
2 Totally Ethnik Ghana based womenswear label rebrands to Nadrey Laurent...bullet
3 Akin Faminu Menswear enthusiast breaks down how to make statement in...bullet

Fashion

18-yr-old Elizabeth Ayodele for Fendi
Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr old Nigerian model features in Love Magazine campaign
Seyi Famuyiwa
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Kcee
Kcee Singer does bold styles for camouflage themed shoot
Ranti Onayemi-Blanchard
Pulse Style Outfit of the day