Ovem :  Womenswear brand taps Samantha Walsh for new collection

Ovem shows off chic offerings with ready-to-wear collection with MTV VJ Samantha Walsh as muse.

The collection tagged 'Tavershima' (which means mental strength and perseverance in TIV) features unexpected chic styles for the confident muse.

Slouchy cowl neck shirt dresses, cold shoulder midi with intricate detailing, waterfall jackets, peplum hem playsuit, exaggerated cape sleeved dresses, tiered pants, jumpsuits and more were featured in the chic collection.

ALSO READ: Idma-Nof does timeless details for A/W '17 Collection

"The collection is a representation of strength and perseverance" the brand shares in a side note. "Every outfit is a toast to the women who are working hard everyday to make their dreams come true. Each outfit was carefully designed to reflect strength, independence and the feminine beauty.

Each outfit design has a sophistication and trendiness that makes it go to choice for a woman who wants an easy-to-wear, yet bold and trendy style" the brand's creative director Vovwe Omoko (who won 'The Most Creative Designer' award at the 2014 edition of Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week ) shares.

See all the offerings off the collection.

Credits:

Photography: @stylesquadng for @studio24nigeria

Model: @sammywalsh

Makeup: @makeupexplorer

Styling: @vovweomoko

Location: Studio24 Ikeja