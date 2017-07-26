Home > Fashion >

Ovem :  Womenswear brand taps Samantha Walsh for new collection

Ovem launches chic styles for new R-T-W collection with MTV VJ Samantha Walsh as muse....

Femme By Yele Womenswear e-tailer unveils chic pieces for SS17 campaign
Fashpa Exclusive look at womenswear brand's 'affordable' diffusion line
Pulse Fashion List 5 fashion brands Instagram 'blew' up
Kareema Mak Lookbook: Womenswear brand releases 'Flutter' collection
BlackNBold Presents... Top 10 Most Outstanding Young Designers of The Year 2016
Lookbook TokaToka debuts chic-est pieces with 'Fure' Collection
Ladunni Lambo Womenswear brand presents A/W17 Collection
Ovem shows off chic offerings with ready-to-wear collection with MTV VJ Samantha Walsh as muse.

The collection tagged 'Tavershima' (which means mental strength and perseverance in TIV) features unexpected chic styles for the confident muse.

Slouchy cowl neck shirt dresses, cold shoulder midi with intricate detailing, waterfall jackets, peplum hem playsuit, exaggerated cape sleeved dresses, tiered pants, jumpsuits and more were featured in the chic collection.

ALSO READ: Idma-Nof does timeless details for A/W '17 Collection

"The collection is a representation of strength and perseverance" the brand shares in a side note. "Every outfit is a toast to the women who are working hard everyday to make their dreams come true. Each outfit was carefully designed to reflect strength, independence and the feminine beauty

Each outfit design has a sophistication and trendiness that makes it go to choice for a woman who wants an easy-to-wear, yet bold and trendy style" the brand's creative director Vovwe Omoko (who won 'The Most Creative Designer' award at the 2014 edition of Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week) shares.

See all the offerings off the collection.

Credits:

Photography: @stylesquadng for @studio24nigeria

Model: @sammywalsh

Makeup: @makeupexplorer

Styling: @vovweomoko

Location: Studio24 Ikeja

