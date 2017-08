24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Today's style inspiration is taken off Tiwa Savage, the pop star and fashion enthusiast chose a matching set featuring an exaggerated skirt with ruffles paired with a simple chic white shirt.

Off the transformer collection by celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, the singer paired it with a strappy open toed heel.

She chose a gold necklace and wristwatch as accessories wearing soft makeup look with slick hair giving the look a unique edge.