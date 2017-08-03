Home > Fashion >

Outfit Of The Day :  Bolanle Olukanni keeps warm in this Kente inspired sweatsuit

Outfit Of The Day Bolanle Olukanni keeps warm in this Kente inspired sweatsuit

You can't deny it has been really cold in Lagos recently and Bolanle just proves you can be warm and stylish too!

Bolanle Olukanni in Kente inspired sweatsuit play

Bolanle Olukanni in Kente inspired sweatsuit

(Instagram/Bolanle)

Today's style inspiration is taken off Bolanle Olukanni.

The media personality is taking wearing sweatsuits to a whole new level with this Kente inspired outfit.

"Never knew I would be able to wear sweats in Lagos.. loving the cool weather. Global warming?? Sweatsuit," she wrote alongside the photo shared on August 2, 2017.

Would you channel your inner Bolinto?

