Onome Aberare :  Rapper goes sensual in new photos

Onome Aberare shows off in fierce looks in new photos.

The Nigerian rapper shows off major skin in bold looks for the photoshoot revving up the images in fierce looks.

She chose an embellished bralet paired with sash with double slit details working her bronzey hair in a knot updo as she piles on bold accessories. In another set, the fast rising rapper chose a slinky black dress paired with cream stole as shrug wearing hair in a knot updo complete with soft glowing makeup look.

She went cool urban in a sheer sports vest over skinny denim paired with high top boots layering on accessories as to push the look super cool while showing off the different looks.

Check out her styles in the gallery.