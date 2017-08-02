Omotola-Jalade Ekeinde is back with a bang! The movie star exudes sophistication, class and style for her Glam Africa magazine cover feature.

In one shot, the "Alter Ego" star is dressed in a green figure hugging gown with frills flattering the front.

Another sees her dressed in a red frock with details along her arms.

In this edition of Glam Africa, Omotola discusses her controversial role in ‘Alter Ego’, managing her family life while forging a career, and much more.

Credits

Photo: Spotlightpi Photos & Imagery (@spotlightpi)

Styling: Moashy Styling (@moashystyling)

Hair Stylist: Ferdinand’s Hair (@ferdinandshair)

Hair: Good Hair Ltd (@goodhairltd)

MUA: Bare to Beauty (@bare2beauty