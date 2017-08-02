Home > Fashion >

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde :  Actress is elegant for Glam Africa

In one shot, the "Alter Ego" star is dressed in a green figure hugging gown with frills flattering the front.

Omotola-Jalade Ekeinde is back with a bang! The movie star exudes sophistication, class and style for her Glam Africa magazine cover feature.

play Omotola Jalade stuns in new photos (Glam Africa)

 

In one shot, the "Alter Ego" star is dressed in a green figure hugging gown with frills flattering the front.

play Omotola Jalade is a star for Glam Africa (Glam Africa)

 

Another sees her dressed in a red frock with details along her arms.

play Omotola Jalade stuns in new photos (Glam Africa)

 

In this edition of Glam Africa, Omotola discusses her controversial role in ‘Alter Ego’, managing her family life while forging a career, and much more.

play Omotola Jalade stuns in new photos (Glam Africa)

play Omotola Jalade stuns in new photos (Glam Africa)

Credits

Photo: Spotlightpi Photos & Imagery (@spotlightpi)

Styling: Moashy Styling (@moashystyling)

Hair Stylist: Ferdinand’s Hair (@ferdinandshair)

Hair: Good Hair Ltd (@goodhairltd)

MUA: Bare to Beauty (@bare2beauty

