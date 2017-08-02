In one shot, the "Alter Ego" star is dressed in a green figure hugging gown with frills flattering the front.
In one shot, the "Alter Ego" star is dressed in a green figure hugging gown with frills flattering the front.
Another sees her dressed in a red frock with details along her arms.
In this edition of Glam Africa, Omotola discusses her controversial role in ‘Alter Ego’, managing her family life while forging a career, and much more.
Credits
Photo: Spotlightpi Photos & Imagery (@spotlightpi)
Styling: Moashy Styling (@moashystyling)
Hair Stylist: Ferdinand’s Hair (@ferdinandshair)
Hair: Good Hair Ltd (@goodhairltd)
MUA: Bare to Beauty (@bare2beauty