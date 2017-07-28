NSFDW 2017 :  Meet designers showcasing at this year's edition

The Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017 has unveiled a list of designers showing at this year edition set to hold on the 19th & 20th August.

Apparel By Pearl, Pinkies Stitches, Threads By Nessa, Makaris Wears, Adara Atelier, Kolzy Couture, Aumoh, Carl Andrews, Idiol Nupo and Tiny Fittin are amongst the emerging designers set to be introduced at the runway show for this year's edition.

ALSO READ: 5th edition of NSFDW 2017 set to hold in August

This year's edition of the fashion showcase which aims at promoting emerging/young designers is the 5th installment with top menswear enthusiast/influencer Akin Faminu and OAP Maria Okan already unveiled as faces.

Each year the 'Most Creative Designer' is recognized based on the brand's creativity and detail in designs amongst other factors.

The winner will go home with a lot of benefits including a feature showcase at the Africa Fashion Week in Nigeria, exclusive interviews, business & fashion mentorship and lots more.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram @nsfdweek for updates.

Tickets/RSVP via www.eventbrite.co.uk

Details:

Date- August 19th-20th 2017

Venue- Federal Palace Hotel, V.I Lagos

Red carpet opens- 4pm

Time- 5pm