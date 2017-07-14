Home > Fashion >

NSFDW 2017 :  5th edition of fashion show set to hold in August

NSFDW 2017 5th edition of fashion show set to hold in August

Looking to showcase, exhibit or attend the Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017? Get all the details...

  • Published: , Refreshed:

NSFDW 2017 Attend casting to model for 5th anniversary on July 1st
Dashiki Pride Meet 4 Nigerians clothing Blac Chyna, Nicki Minaj the African way
Mode De Vie With Olamide It's high time you 'proudly' shopped Nigerian!
NSFDW 2017 Open call for designers, exhibitors to register for participation
Pulse Fashion List 5 quirky Nigerian brands for the fashion forward woman
NSFDW 2017 Akin Faminu, Maria Okan are brand ambassadors for 5th edition
LFDW 2017 Foremost fashion week set to hold on 25th-28th October
Mode De Vie With Olamide Can someone please stop House of Maliq?
Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017 Organizers unveil Maria Okanrende, Akin Faminu as brand ambassadors for 5th edition
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017 (NSFDW 2017) is set to hold on 19th- 20th August 2017.

NSFDW runway show will see showcases of current collections from established designers who are role models to other emerging designers.

ALSO READ: NSFDW 2017 call for designers, exhibitors to register for participation

NSFDW play

NSFDW will hold in Lagos on 19th- 20th August 2017

(NSFDW )

 

This year's edition of the fashion showcase which aims at promoting emerging/young designers is the 5th installment with top menswear enthusiast/influencer Akin Faminu and OAP Maria Okan already unveiled as faces.

Akin Faminu, Maria Okan play

Akin Faminu, Maria Okan are ambassadors for NSFDW 2017

(NSFDW)

 

The student fashion week set to hold at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos was created by a small group of creatives about five years ago.

"One of the foremost goals of NSDFWeek is to recognize young emerging creatives in fashion and design giving them a platform to showcase their designs and understand the business of fashion" the organizers revealed.

Each year the 'Most Creative Designer' is recognized based on the brand's creativity and detail in designs amongst other factors.

ALSO READ: Akin Faminu, Maria Okan are brand ambassadors for NSFDW 5th edition

The winner will go home with a lot of benefits including a feature showcase at the Africa Fashion Week in Nigeria, exclusive interviews, business & fashion mentorship and lots more.

Designers and exhibitors are to register via www.nsfdweek.com or email info@nsfdweek.com. Follow on Twitter and Instagram @nsfdweek for updates.

Tickets/RSVP via www.eventbrite.co.uk

Details:

Date- August 19th-20th 2017

Venue- Federal Palace Hotel, V.I Lagos

Red carpet opens- 4pm

Time- 5pm

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Topshop Fashion retailer reportedly selling Ghana Must Go bags for N8000!bullet
2 Mercy Johnson Actress is the queen of flawless snug fitbullet
3 Folake Majin Nigerian designer featured in Vogue Italiabullet

Fashion

Monica Awe-Etuk
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Michelle Obama in Cushnie et Ochs
Michelle Obama This look from 44th FLOTUS is iconic
Tokyo James' SAFW SS'18 presentation
Tokyo James See Nigerian designer's SS'18 presentation at SAFW
Akin Faminu
Akin Faminu Style enthusiast breaks down how to wear the Double Breasted Suit modern