NSFDW 2017 :  5th edition of fashion show set to hold in August

The Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017 (NSFDW 2017) is set to hold on 19th- 20th August 2017.

NSFDW runway show will see showcases of current collections from established designers who are role models to other emerging designers.

This year's edition of the fashion showcase which aims at promoting emerging/young designers is the 5th installment with top menswear enthusiast/influencer Akin Faminu and OAP Maria Okan already unveiled as faces.

The student fashion week set to hold at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos was created by a small group of creatives about five years ago.

"One of the foremost goals of NSDFWeek is to recognize young emerging creatives in fashion and design giving them a platform to showcase their designs and understand the business of fashion" the organizers revealed.

Each year the 'Most Creative Designer' is recognized based on the brand's creativity and detail in designs amongst other factors.

The winner will go home with a lot of benefits including a feature showcase at the Africa Fashion Week in Nigeria, exclusive interviews, business & fashion mentorship and lots more.

Designers and exhibitors are to register via www.nsfdweek.com or email info@nsfdweek.com. Follow on Twitter and Instagram @nsfdweek for updates.

Tickets/RSVP via www.eventbrite.co.uk

Details:

Date- August 19th-20th 2017

Venue- Federal Palace Hotel, V.I Lagos

Red carpet opens- 4pm

Time- 5pm