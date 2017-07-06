Home > Fashion >

Mode De Vie With Olamide :  It's high time you 'proudly' shopped Nigerian!

Mode De Vie With Olamide It's high time you 'proudly' shopped Nigerian!

It's high time you started buying Nigerian and being mighty proud of owning them!

It's high time you started buying Nigerian and being mighty proud of owning them!

(And by owning them, at least the immensely creative ones with timeless pieces). Now a lot of people will argue about how expensive made in Nigeria pieces are but who are we kidding? We proudly flaunt the Christian Louboutin, Hermes, Gucci and the Chanel and we think Nigerian brands are expensive?

Gucci Embroidery SS Supreme Dionysus play

Gucci Embroidery SS Supreme Dionysus is sold at a whooping N995,000

(Farfetch)

 

A lot of Nigerian fashion designers are talented (heck so talented, their original styles are being copied all over the world! so why are we not buying into those brands (I'm not making a  case for 'fashion lines' that are not original or creative in any way).

 

See how international brands are going crazy designing with prints and taking a lot more inspiration from us? That's how to know there's something to buy into.

ALSO READ: 5 things Nigerian designers are getting wrong in their presentation [Pt. 1]

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa shows off her Gucci Sylvie Floral Jacquard Top Handle Bag that retails for $2,250

(instagram)

 

A 'Lagos big girl' owns at least a piece from Gucci Resort 2017 Collection with the Sylvie Bag retailing at $3155/N995,000, the Embroidery SS Supreme Dionysus, Pink Dionysus Medium Beaded Heart Shoulder Bag and Dionysus Medium Web-Stripe Top-Handle Bag all amongst the top favourites this season! None of which are less than $3000! At almost a whooping 1million naira, there's no denying Nigerians love their style pieces!

Lisa Folawiyo A/W 17 Collection play

Lisa Folawiyo A/W 17 Collection

(BOF)

 

The average Nigerian loves to look good and would spare no cost in doing so, so why not 'grow' domestic brands that way. Granted, it won't hurt if some of these brands improve on their offerings and get much more creative with designs, get the houses in order and so on but then Rome wasn't built in a day.

If you follow a lot of Nigerian fashion brands and this cuts across clothes, swimwear, accessories and so on, you'd see promises but then that can only happen when they are desired (when you buy into them) then they improve, they take the business seriously when it becomes a true source of living so it's not a joke anymore and competitors abound.

play Pieces off the rack at Fashpa (Pulse)

 

I sat down recently with Honey Ogundeyi of Fashpa and I got to understand reasons for the seemingly 'premium pricing' on made in Nigeria pieces. She spoke glowingly about how the new and improved Fashpa is all about premium fit and exquisite tailoring, one that makes it possible to wear your pieces inside out if you will and you'd get the same quality as wearing it the right way (if that isn't something then I don't know what is).

It's a lot to ask but as Nigerians and with how 'crazy' it gets around then some creative designers especially those who have stuck around should be given credits.

ALSO READ: Why Nigerian designers should have a diffusion line

With pricing, I think it's best to consider what work has gone into a piece and honestly have a rethink before snagging up another Dolce & Gabbana Cady lace skirt for $3,000 (almost N1million!).

Lady Gaga play

Lady Gaga in Maki Oh

(Instagram)

 

As long as there are the Maki Oh, Deola Sagoe, Tiffany Amber, Lanre Da Silva, Jewel By Lisa, Mai Atafo, Grey, Orange Culture, Iamisigo, Fashpa and more high end designers for the luxury buyers  to the Eclectic by Sashas, Fablane by Derin, Eman Zazar for the average style lover down to accessories brands like DOT designs, Okiki Marinho, Femi Handbags, Ivy Barber who all make timeless pieces there's more than enough brands to patronize.

play Muse for Eman Zazar (Filed)

 

We have global brands that are about a century strong; Fendi is a 92 yr-old brand, Gucci still stands tall at her 96th year, why not buy made in Nigeria to keep the brands growing. I know I'm still saving up money to cop my Lisa Folawiyo pieces.

