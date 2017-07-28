Home > Fashion >

Mark Zuckerberg :  Facebook's co-founder's 'modest' t-shirt is not your average, at N126,270 per piece!

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's style is seen as 'modest' but it's actually not in every sense of it! Get to know the brand behind his famous grey tees.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mark Zuckerberg is known for his 'modest style'; a grey plain looking t-shirt over denim and kicks but those plain tees don't come cheap at N126, 270 ($400)!

With a style raved as 'modest' because of its simplicity, Mark Zuckerberg's everyday look isn't in your average t-shirt as he wears custom made Brunello Cucinelli tee-shirts in Marl Grey. He orders them in bulk at a minimum purchase unit of $400 (and that's because he orders in bulk otherwise a piece will set him back at a whooping $700 per one).

ALSO READ: Meet Donald Onugha, the eclectic stylist behind Adekunle Gold's bold looks

Mark Zuckerberg play

Mark Zuckerberg

(Business Insider)

 

Brunello Cucinelli is an eponymous Italian fashion brand retailing menswear, women's wear and accessories across Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, Austria, Canada, China and Japan.

The Facebook CEO customizes his own grey tees to feature the original 3 emblem Facebook insignia on the upper left chest of each piece. Before the grey t-shirt over jeans became his everyday style, the billionaire had been pictured in hoodies, sweats and more urban casual looks.

Zuckerberg once told The Guardian he choose to wear grey t-shirts everyday because he won't "spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous"  and would rather not spend time thinking through what to wear every morning but they are not your average t-shirts!

ALSO READ: Exploring Adekunle Gold's drool worthy Afrocentric style

Mark Zuckerberg play

Mark Zuckerberg loves his Brunello Cucinelli tee-shirts in 'Marl Grey'

(Evening Standard)

 

This everyday style of the fifth richest person in world who  appears modest everytime thanks in part to his signature t-shirts don't come cheap and are certainly not modest for a t-shirt. His sweatshirts are Brunello Cucinelli as well and are priced from $3,000!

Even when not necessarily in your face, Mark Zuckerberg sure knows a thing about premium style.

