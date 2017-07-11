LDFW 2017 :  Foremost fashion week set to hold on 25th-28th October

The Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 (Heineken LFDW2017) is set to hold on the 25th through 28th October 2017.

This year edition themed 'Africa: Shaping Fashion's Future' will feature the Fashion Business Series, Fashion Installation, the Runway shows and the #HeinekenLFDW After Party.

The foremost annual fashion show returning for the 7th edition stays connecting with over 20 million Pan-African fashion insiders, including designers, buyers, retailers, local and international press.

“Heineken LFDW remains committed to catalysing the African Fashion industry ecosystem and to providing greater avenues for commercial success for designers based on the continent, through skills acquisition, apparel manufacturing and access to market which we have worked hard to achieve throughout the year via the Style House Files, Nigerian Export Promotion Council led “Human Capital Development Initiative, our inaugural Autumn/Winter Presentation and Trade shows - which rolls out in a few weeks" the Executive Director and Founder of Lagos Fashion and Design Week, Omoyemi Akerele shares.

Akerele reveals "The clamour for the industry to thrive and compete on the global stage reverberates across the continent. It should serve as a clarion call for the entire continent not just Nigeria because the future is ensuring that the African fashion and apparel sector rises up to be a key driver of economic growth on the continent, opening doors for ancillary sectors such as agriculture, textile production, manufacturing, retail distribution and more to thrive."

“Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week has remained a key platform in the Nigerian fashion industry and the African Fashion industry as a whole. Through this partnership, Heineken has opened up the world of fashion to young adults in Nigeria and indeed across Africa.

People can now discover more about the industry. This ties with our new campaign “There’s more behind the star which encourages us to look beyond the surface to find what really lies beneath” Brand Manager Heineken, Mr Obabiyi Fagade says about continued partnership as headline sponsor of the fashion initiative.

Mobile money platform, FETSWALLET continues its partnership with Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week. FETS will serve as the primary payment processing partner for the multi-day fashion event in Lagos

The 2017 #HeinekenLFDW this season kicks-off with the Fashion Focus Tour and HLFDW Fashion Focus Scouting.

Fashion Focus will commence this season by hosting a series of informative talks facilitated by established creatives across Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Abuja targeted at aspiring and emerging fashion entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 – 35, with a vision to support the professional development of emerging fashion talent in Nigeria.

The seminars, themed 'From Passion to Profit' will feature carefully curated talks targeted at opening up the minds of creatives to explore different, and sometime alternative, ways of making their careers profitable.

To register for the HLFDW Fashion Focus City Tour , Visit http://lagosfashionanddesignweek.com/w/fashion-focus/. For more information on HLFDW, visit www.lagosfashionanddesignweek.com

