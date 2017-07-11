Home > Fashion >

Kimono Kollection :  Menswear collection does details for Summer 2017 visual Campaign

Kimono Kollection releases a visual campaign for Summer 2017. See the style statements made in the short video...

  • Published:

Kimono Kollection releases a visual campaign for Summer 2017.

The campaign showing an array of offering, the menswear designer known for his signature bespoke suit pieces highlights impeccable style and tailoring in the campaign video.

The video revolves around making a choice from pieces of bespoke suits where the man is spoilt for options as they all come top notch with details.

Kimono Kollection play

A limited edition tux from Kimono Kollection

(Kimono Kollection)

 

From the tie to the details on a tailored jacket, the modern man's style is highlighted as giving him confidence!

ALSO READ: Kimono Kollection unveils new Ready-to-Wear Collection

The video presents the Kimono Kollection man "as he takes a stand and chooses to be distinguished and set apart for his courage, commitment, passion and his taste" a rep for the brand shares.

Kimono Kollection aims to raise the bar for made-in-Nigeria clothing” Kimono Kollection's creative director, Hakeem Balogun said about the visual campaign.

Credits:

Videography- Lanre Esho Films

Suit & Styling- Kimono Kollection

Image
Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

