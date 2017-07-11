Kimono Kollection :  Menswear collection does details for Summer 2017 visual Campaign

Kimono Kollection releases a visual campaign for Summer 2017.

The campaign showing an array of offering, the menswear designer known for his signature bespoke suit pieces highlights impeccable style and tailoring in the campaign video.

The video revolves around making a choice from pieces of bespoke suits where the man is spoilt for options as they all come top notch with details.

From the tie to the details on a tailored jacket, the modern man's style is highlighted as giving him confidence!

The video presents the Kimono Kollection man "as he takes a stand and chooses to be distinguished and set apart for his courage, commitment, passion and his taste" a rep for the brand shares.

“Kimono Kollection aims to raise the bar for made-in-Nigeria clothing” Kimono Kollection's creative director, Hakeem Balogun said about the visual campaign.

Credits:

Videography- Lanre Esho Films

Suit & Styling- Kimono Kollection