JZO Fashion :  Menswear brand goes unconventional with Summer '17 campaign lookbook

JZO fashion makes a case for Adire in cool styles for Summer '17 'Summer Time' campaign look book

JZO Fashion Summer '17 'Summer Time' campaign play

JZO Fashion Summer '17  'Summer Time' campaign

JZO fashion releases cool styles for Summer '17 campaign look book tagged 'Summer Time'.

The menswear brand does an array of cool 'breathable' styles for the modern man by highlighting matching sets and vibrant hues.

The collection inspired by the African 'Adire' allows a fun and cool mix of styles including casual button down shirts, (matching) shorts, long sleeve shirt in pink, white pants, long sleeve crew necks and more playful offerings.

On the inspiration, a rep for the brand reveals "The ‘Summer Time’ collection is inspired by the native made ‘Adire’ fabric to create an electrifying mix of cool colours and print which the brand is known for.

This summer, JZO brings an array of trendy choices from the small collar shirts to the Adire shorts. The collection is versatile and unique with the brands signature colors navy blue, grey, royal blue and peach reflected in every design" the brand rep shares about the collection in an email.

Credits:

Photography: Bella Adeleke (@bellaadeleke)

Model: Taiwo Oshibote (@lifeoftaiwo)

Brand: @jzo_ng

Image Rights: JZO (@jzo_ng)

Visit www.jzofashion.com

