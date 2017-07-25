Home > Fashion >

Jimmy Choo :  Michael Kors buys luxury shoe brand for $1.2 billion

Jimmy Choo Michael Kors buys luxury shoe brand for $1.2 billion

US retailer Michael Kors buys luxury British shoe brand Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion/£896m!

Michael Kors acquires luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion/£896m!

The American luxury fashion brand (Michael Kors) is set to acquire the  British high fashion brand (Jimmy Choo) known for its stiletto heels and accessories made popular by top celebrities.

Michael Kors play

Michael Kors acquires Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion

(Amazon News)

 

Michael Kors who has been struggling in recent times with sales decline reportedly won the bid to buy the British shoe and bag company after an auction that attracted a lot of international bidders!

Jimmy Choo was was put up for sale earlier in April after JAB majority owner of the brand decided to focus on consumer goods. The brand synonymous with premium footwear was found in the East end of London selling across New York, Tokyo, London and Paris.

Jimmy Choo was made popular by Late Princess Diana and top celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker.

Michael Kors play

Michael Kors buys Jimmy Choo for Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion

(Window Display Bangkok)

 

Michael Kors was launched in 1981 known for watches, accessories and handbags, the brand was once a hugely popular brand until recently when they recorded sales decline.

Pierre Denis who has been with Jimmy Choo as CEO since 2012 and Creative Director Sandra Choi as well as Finance Director, Jonathan Sinclair will stay on board.

