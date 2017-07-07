Idris Elba :  British actor does stylish boyish looks for Esquire cover feature

Idris Elba is a perfect poster 'boy' as he covers Esquire Magazine.

The 44-yr old British actor who shows off his boyish looks scoring different style pieces for the cover feature.

He lies casually wearing a tweed jacket showing off his rugged boyish features on both the subscriber and newsstand covers of the magazine where he dished on his background, career and how he broke into Hollywood.

He sat handsome in a well tailored pieces in an image showing off slick style while did neutral and pastels themed look in a sweat and harem pant in an image captured in the bedroom while he chose a white shirt paired with tailored pants and a kimono/robe thrown over in an effortless yet stylish image for the feature.

Check out how good he looks in the spread in the gallery below.