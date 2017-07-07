Home > Fashion >

Idris Elba :  British actor does stylish boyish looks for Esquire cover feature

Idris Elba British actor does stylish boyish looks for Esquire cover feature

British actor Idris Elba is a perfect poster 'boy' for Esquire Magazine cover. Check out his stylish looks for the spread...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Idris Elba Esquire Magazine play

Idris Elba Esquire Magazine

(Esquire Magazine)

SGTC Clothing R-T-W brand does African inspired styles for new campaign
Mode De Vie With Olamide It's high time you 'proudly' shopped Nigerian!
Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr old Nigerian model features in Love Magazine campaign
Akin Faminu Menswear enthusiast breaks down how to make statement in plaid
Celine Dion Singer strips for Vogue, details wearing couture for 5 years straight!
Lifestyle Idris Elba talks about why he's over the Bond rumors and his surprise music career
Karl Lagerfeld Fashion's 'kaiser' crowned king of Paris
Kcee Singer does bold styles for camouflage themed shoot
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Idris Elba is a perfect poster 'boy' as he covers Esquire Magazine.

The 44-yr old British actor who shows off his boyish looks scoring different style pieces for the cover feature.

play Esquire Magazine (Esquire Magazine)

 

He lies casually wearing a tweed jacket showing off his rugged boyish features on both the subscriber and newsstand covers of the magazine where he dished on his background, career and how he broke into Hollywood.

ALSO READ: Akin Faminu breaks down how to make statement in plaid

He sat handsome in a well tailored pieces in an image showing off slick style while did neutral and pastels themed look in a sweat and harem pant in an image captured in the bedroom while he chose a white shirt paired with tailored pants and a kimono/robe thrown over in an effortless yet stylish image for the feature.

play Idris Elba for Esquire Magazine (Esquire Magazine)

 

Check out how good he looks in the spread in the gallery below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr old Nigerian model features in Love Magazine...bullet
2 Celine Dion Singer strips for Vogue, details wearing couture for 5...bullet
3 Akin Faminu Menswear enthusiast breaks down how to make statement in...bullet

Fashion

SGTC Clothing Campaign
SGTC Clothing R-T-W brand does African inspired styles for new campaign
Stella Uzo
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Fashpa The New Cool Edit
Mode De Vie With Olamide It's high time you 'proudly' shopped Nigerian!
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo awarded German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld the city's Grand Vermeil medal, calling him "an immense talent and a wonderful person"
Karl Lagerfeld Fashion's 'kaiser' crowned king of Paris