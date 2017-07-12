Home > Fashion >

Idris Elba Actor strips for Essence Magazine cover feature

Top British actor Idris Elba shows off his boyish looks styled by Ade Samuels as he strips for Essence Magazine cover...

  Published: 2017-07-12

Riding fresh off his Esquire Magazine cover, Idris Elba strips for Essence Magazine.

The 44 year old actor who recently showed off his boyish looks for Esquire Magazine poses shirtless for Essence Magazine cover feature.

ALSO READ: Idris Elba does stylish boyish looks for Esquire cover feature

Idris Elba play

Idris Elba strips for Essence Magazine

(Instagram/AdeSamuels)

 

Styled by foremost celebrity stylist Ade Samuels, Idris Elba chose a black on black look with his shirt button undone with flattering pants with banded waist that fits perfect sporting dainty wrist bands.

Idris Elba play

Idris Elba covers Essence Magazine

(Essence/Instagram)

ALSO READ: LFDW 2017 set to hold on 25th-28th October

In another shot, he goes completely shirtless choosing a denim with his Topman briefs peeking out.

He snags his second cover just a few days apart. What do you think of his boyish looks?

