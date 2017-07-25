Grey Velvet :  Top fashion retailer launches FCO Denim by Frankie & Co

Grey Velvet launches FCO Denim by Frankie & Co, her in-house label.

The leading fashion retailer out of Nigeria introduced the locally produced denim in different styles and sizes for varying body size.

The new "basic" range features bootcut, skinny, boyfriend and cropped in the first edition released for the collection set at a price range of N29,600 to N74,000 and carries UK sizes from 6 to 20.

"Jeans are an integral part of our lives as the one pair of bottoms that you can depend on. They are fully functional as that staple piece (with different options of style and fit) that can be dressed up or down to create multiple looks for any occasion, for any woman.

Sadly, to buy a good pair, we have to wait until we go abroad or have someone buy them for us. The issues with this usually being that the fit is wrong or takes ages to find, the sizes are limited and the average cost for a good pair ranges from $80 – $200 (N29,600 – N74,000) or even more for a great “designer” pair.

With the introduction of the FCO Denim line, the options for style, fit and wash are right here now, we have sizes 26 – 46 (UK 6 – 20), the prices are great and you just need to walk into any Grey Velvet, fit and walk away with a fab pair or more!" the brand shares via a release.

Credits:

Photography: Ayomide Wey @mide_wey

Models: Funmi St Matthew Daniel @ms_fumz, Ozinna Anumudu @ozinna, Eki Ogunbor @ekiogunbor, Lilian Igwetu @lilyann.o

Creative Direction, Styling & Makeup: The Style Concierge @thestyle_concierge