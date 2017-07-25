Home > Fashion >

Grey Velvet :  Top fashion retailer launches FCO Denim by Frankie & Co

Grey Velvet Top fashion retailer launches FCO Denim by Frankie & Co

Leading fashion retailer Grey Velvet launches FCO Denim by in-house label; Frankie & Co.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Grey Velvet's FCO Denim by Frankie & Co play

Grey Velvet's FCO Denim by Frankie & Co

Lookbook Grey Velvet launches affordable pieces for BLU by Frankie & Co line
Grey Velvet Foremost fashion retailer launches 'Chateau Grey Velvet' campaign
Adekunle Gold Meet Donald Onugha, the eclectic stylist behind singer's bold looks
Lookbook Lady Biba releases luxe pieces for 'The Classics' Collection
Celine Dion Singer's standout Gucci look is getting all the rave
Mode De Vie With Olamide It's high time you 'proudly' shopped Nigerian!
SGTC Clothing R-T-W brand does African inspired styles for new campaign
Pulse Fashion List 5 quirky Nigerian brands for the fashion forward woman
Nigerian Designers 8 fashion brands to look forward to in 2017 (womenswear)
AMVCA 2017 Toni Tones, Somkele Idhalama, more make Best Dressed list
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Grey Velvet launches FCO Denim by Frankie & Co, her in-house label.

The leading fashion retailer out of Nigeria introduced the locally produced denim in different styles and sizes for varying body size.

The new "basic" range features bootcut, skinny, boyfriend and cropped in the first edition released for the collection set at a price range of N29,600 to N74,000 and carries UK sizes from 6 to 20.

ALSO READ: Grey Velvet launches affordable pieces for BLU by Frankie & Co line

play Grey Velvet's FCO Denim by Frankie & Co

 

"Jeans are an integral part of our lives as the one pair of bottoms that you can depend on. They are fully functional as that staple piece (with different options of style and fit) that can be dressed up or down to create multiple looks for any occasion, for any woman.

Sadly, to buy a good pair, we have to wait until we go abroad or have someone buy them for us. The issues with this usually being that the fit is wrong or takes ages to find, the sizes are limited and the average cost for a good pair ranges from $80 – $200 (N29,600 – N74,000) or even more for a great “designer” pair.

ALSO READ: Grey Velvet launches 'Chateau Grey Velvet' campaign

play Grey Velvet's FCO Denim by Frankie & Co

 

With the introduction of the FCO Denim line, the options for style, fit and wash are right here now, we have sizes 26 – 46 (UK 6 – 20), the prices are great and you just need to walk into any Grey Velvet, fit and walk away with a fab pair or more!" the brand shares via a release.

Credits:

Photography: Ayomide Wey @mide_wey

Models: Funmi St Matthew Daniel @ms_fumz, Ozinna Anumudu @ozinna, Eki Ogunbor @ekiogunbor, Lilian Igwetu @lilyann.o

Creative Direction, Styling & Makeup: The Style Concierge @thestyle_concierge

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Debie Rise #BBNaija runner-up unveils hot photos ahead of "RAGE" tourbullet
2 Pulse Style Outfit of the daybullet
3 Micserah Fashion House Nigerian brand shows off chic looks with S/S'...bullet

Fashion

Michael Kors
Jimmy Choo Michael Kors buys luxury shoe brand for $1.2 billion
Titilola Sogunro
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Rhoda Ebun
Aso Oke Celebrity stylist Rhoda Ebun is making statement with this African piece
Idma-Nof A/W '17 Collection; 'Tomorrow Calls'
Idma-Nof Womenswear brand does timeless details for A/W '17 Collection