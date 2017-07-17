Funke Fowler :  Fashion entrepreneur launches clothing line

Funke Fowler teases her own clothing line; Heritage (Heritage with love).

The popular fashion entrepreneur shared a sneak peek at her new womenswear brand featuring a line of versatile shirt dresses for the fashionable lady.

Described as high quality, the cotton shirt dress collection available via pre-order is made in Nigeria and are affordable with retail price starting from N2,000. The made-to-measure pieces are available in a range of sizes; from U.K size 8- 16.

Funke Fowler is a fashionable womenswear retailer who has been in the business for about a decade. Would you be rocking 'Heritage' shirt dresses soon?