Funke Fowler :  Fashion entrepreneur launches clothing line

Fashion entrepreneur Funke Fowler launches clothing line, get a peek at her exclusive design!

  • Published:

Funke Fowler teases her own clothing line; Heritage (Heritage with love).

The popular fashion entrepreneur shared a sneak peek at her new womenswear brand featuring a line of versatile shirt dresses for the fashionable lady.

Funke Fowler play

Funke Fowler shows off in a shirt dress from her new line

(Instagram/Heritage_Withlove)

 

Described as high quality, the cotton shirt dress collection available via pre-order is made in Nigeria and are affordable with retail price starting from N2,000. The made-to-measure pieces are available in a range of sizes; from U.K size 8- 16.

Funke Fowler's Clothing line play

Funke Fowler's Clothing line; Heritage

(Instagram/Leila Fowler)

 

Funke Fowler is a fashionable womenswear retailer who has been in the business for about a decade. Would you be rocking 'Heritage' shirt dresses soon?

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

