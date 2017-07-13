Home > Fashion >

Folake Majin :  Nigerian designer featured in Vogue Vogue Italia

Ivorian photographer Louis Philippe de Gagoue highlights designer Folake Majin in a theme shoot for a Vogue Italia

Folake Majin was recently featured in a shoot by Louis Philippe de Gagoue for a Vogue Italia.

The top Nigerian fashion designer of renowned Schon Afrique had her wedding inspired pieces highlighted for the photostory tagged 'The Lost Sheep'.

Using Marina in Lagos Nigeria as a backdrop, the bible inspired story lensed by Ivoirian photographer and stylist Louis Philippe de Gagoue saw the pieces styled eclectic for the unique shoot done for Vogue Italia.

Pearl embellished wedding inspired dresses styled with sashes, sheer veils, wool, bunny ears and more were detailed in the eccentric styles used in the shoot.

Folake Majin owned Schon Afrique has been around for decades.

Credits:

Photographer & Stylist: Louis Philippe de Gagoue

Assistant Photographer: Dan Ngu, Studio 24

Models: Ibukun Sammy, Isis Models

Make-up: Studio 24

Clothes: Folake Majin

