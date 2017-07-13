Folake Majin :  Nigerian designer featured in Vogue Vogue Italia

Ivorian photographer Louis Philippe de Gagoue highlights designer Folake Majin in a theme shoot for a Vogue Italia
The top Nigerian fashion designer of renowned Schon Afrique had her wedding inspired pieces highlighted for the photostory tagged 'The Lost Sheep'.
Using Marina in Lagos Nigeria as a backdrop, the bible inspired story lensed by Ivoirian photographer and stylist Louis Philippe de Gagoue saw the pieces styled eclectic for the unique shoot done for Vogue Italia.
Pearl embellished wedding inspired dresses styled with sashes, sheer veils, wool, bunny ears and more were detailed in the eccentric styles used in the shoot.
Folake Majin owned Schon Afrique has been around for decades.
See the photostory in the gallery
Credits:
Photographer & Stylist: Louis Philippe de Gagoue
Assistant Photographer: Dan Ngu, Studio 24
Models: Ibukun Sammy, Isis Models
Make-up: Studio 24
Clothes: Folake Majin