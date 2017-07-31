Home > Fashion >

FEW's Next Face 2017 :  Daberechi Kalu crowned winner of debut edition

The elegant model walks away with a 2-year modelling contract with FEW models and a $2000 cash price!

Daberechi Ukoha Kalu fought off stiff competition from Olabisi Olaniyan [runner up] and Kuruche [2 runner up] to end the night as the last girl standing.

The night of Sunday, July 30th had begun with 12 finalists who were painstakingly selected from about 300 hopefuls who turned up for the auditions on Saturday, July 29 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

On the glitzy night of the finals, there were three stages. The first saw the 12 girls strut in Abiola Oyesola’s designs, inspired by ancient Yoruba culture and created for the modern, urban woman.

At the second stage, there were just 8 girls left, each of them striding into the room in Aisha Bello’s glittery works which are created for the elegant, classy and confident women.

Three eliminated contestants later, the girls showcased Vogue Brazil-featured designer, Tokyo James’ works, after which there were just the last three girls standing and Daberechi got announced as the winner.

Congratulations to the model who gets a 2-year contract with FEW models and a cash price of $2000!

Check out the gallery below for best photos from the auditions!

Image
