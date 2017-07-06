Elizabeth Ayodele :  18-yr old Nigerian model features in Love Magazine campaign

Elizabeth Ayodele is back in the news as she is featured in high fashion British magazine; LOVE's new video campaign.

Tapped as one of the four female models in a cheerleading squad themed shoot, Ayodele pranced about with other male and female models trying out cheerleading routines in NikeLab X Pigalle Collection.

This is the 18-yr old's first LOVE Magazine feature. Elizabeth Ayodele made her runway debut walking for Fendi Fall 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection presentation in February 2017.

She was scouted by Bolajo Fawehinmi the founder and director of Few Models after signing up for FEW Model's Model Academy in Lagos.

The teen model was later signed on to IMG Models Worldwide through FEW Models making her the first Nigerian model to be signed to the revered international agency's global division.