Elizabeth Ayodele :  18-yr old Nigerian model features in Love Magazine campaign

18-yr old Nigerian model Elizabeth Ayodele is a leading lady in High Fashion British Magazine; Love Magazine's new campaign.

Elizabeth Ayodele is back in the news as she is featured in high fashion British magazine; LOVE's new video campaign.

18-yr-old Elizabeth Ayodele for Fendi play

18-yr-old Elizabeth Ayodele for Fendi

(Fendi)

 

Tapped as one of the four female models in a cheerleading squad themed shoot, Ayodele pranced about with other male and female models trying out cheerleading routines in NikeLab X Pigalle Collection.

This is the 18-yr old's first LOVE Magazine feature. Elizabeth Ayodele made her runway debut walking for Fendi Fall 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection presentation in February 2017.

She was scouted by Bolajo Fawehinmi the founder and director of Few Models after signing up for FEW Model's Model Academy in Lagos.

Elizabeth Ayodele for Miu Miu play

Elizabeth Ayodele  for Miu Miu

 

The teen model was later signed on to IMG Models Worldwide through FEW Models making her the first Nigerian model to be signed to the revered international agency's global division.

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

