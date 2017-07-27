Home > Fashion >

Elizabeth and Lace :  Bridal retail brand does Equestrian theme for mini collection

Bridal retail brand Elizabeth and Lace does outdoor Equestrian themed shoot for new collection

Elizabeth and Lace Bridal takes on outdoor Equestrian themed shoot for new mini collection.

Presenting the "Happy and Free-spirited Bride" in modern styles, the bridal retail brand shows the model bride in fun and refreshingly exciting ways.

play Elizabeth and Lace Bridal Collection

 

"The inspiration behind this shoot was to convey the different avenues in which today’s bride could express herself on her wedding day. By either opting for the traditional dress silhouettes and adding individual style elements to her bridal look, through the choice of color of her dress, or by choosing the modern bridal contemporary look while staying true to herself and her personal style" the brand's rep shares.

play Elizabeth and Lace Bridal Collection

 

The shoot features mermaid dress style, ball gown and a princess-styled dress worn in a fun and exciting way, the blush bridal pieces also brought a unique contrast to the traditional colours with the bride leaving her hair wild while striking poses with 'her horse'.

Check out the styles off the bridal shoot.

Credits:

Photography: @Ideas.ng

Muse: Angel Obasi |@styleconnaisseur

Hair: Theodora Ogu |@theodoramicheal

Makeup: Jane Ogu |@flawlessfacesbyjane

Dresses: Elizabeth and Lace Bridal |@elizabethandlacebridal

Bridal Stylist: Oluwatosin Agboola |@thewardrobemanager

Creative Direction: Elizabeth and Lace Bridal |@elizabethandlacebridal

www.elizabethandlacebridal.com 

Image
Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

