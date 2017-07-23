Debie Rise :  #BBNaija runner-up unveils hot photos ahead of "RAGE" tour

Big Brother Naija runner up, Debie Rise, has released new pictures ahead of her nationwide tour "RAGE" and a new single which is set to drop this month.

The tour will commence on the September 1, 2017 till October 29, 2017. The event will feature dance, comedy, music and some guest appearances.

About 16 states and secondary schools will be visited respectively and young Risers will be raised in each state as she intends to donate skill developing equipments ranging from musical instruments to sewing machines to each secondary school.

Former Big Brother Africa housemate, Melvin Odua will host the event at the different states.

Spread and anticipate more greatness from Debie Rise.

Kindly check her social media handles for more details on the states and dates.