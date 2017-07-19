Celine Dion :  Singer's standout Gucci look is getting all the rave

Celine Dion steps out in a bold top-to-toe Gucci look (except the Hermes handbag) and she's internet sweetheart at the moment!

The singer stays fashionable one look after the other, playing dress up in designer pieces and she's getting it in recent times (even when she sports daring looks).

While partially her new stylist; Law Roach is to thank for the recent fierce looks (ever since the singer signed up with the top stylist, her looks have been fire!) the singing sensation who seem to got her style fired up notches up months ago makes a recent appearance in top to toe Gucci and its getting all the attention.

Her Gucci pyjamas outfit features the Spring 2017 pieces; a duchesse satin top with embellished floral details over matching pants paired with Gucci's infamous/daring sandals with red latex socks which the singer pulls off effortlessly!

She flaunted the look being adorable and without airs in Paris yesterday 18th July 2017 and she's getting all the attention. What do you think of her bold look?