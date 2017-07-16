AMAA 2017 :  See the male celebrities in trad, dapper looks on the red carpet

The 2017 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA2017) held last night Saturday July 15th at the Eko Hotels Victoria Island, Lagos.

Male celebrities including Ramsey Nouah, Eyinna Nwigwe and more stars dazzled on the red carpet in tailored suits, smart trad looks and more matching the statements the ladies brought on the red carpet

The movie awards event hosted by top Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe Etim has top actors in their best looks with Ramsey Nouah opting for a vibrant electric blue suit, Okey Bakassi chose a trad look mixing prints in a set, Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze chose statement 'agbada' looks.

A lot more went dapper with tuxs, more chose vibrant trad matching sets and a lot more bold looks, the men too didn't come to play. Check their looks off the red carpet.

The 2017 AMAA Awards is the 13th edition.